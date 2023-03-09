Home Business Focal points – police are looking for Hamburg perpetrators – so far no indication of motive
Focal points – police are looking for Hamburg perpetrators – so far no indication of motive

Focal points – police are looking for Hamburg perpetrators – so far no indication of motive

Hamburg (German news agency) – After a shootout in a Hamburg church of “Jehovah’s Witnesses” with several dead and injured, the police are looking for the perpetrator at high pressure. There is no evidence that the perpetrator fled at all, which is why the church is being intensively searched, the North German Broadcasting Corporation (NDR) reported in the evening.

The murder weapon has not yet been secured. “So far there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime,” said the police themselves. Several people were seriously injured, “some even fatally,” officials said. The “Bild” reported seven dead and at least eight others injured, other reports spoke of up to 30 people being shot.

Hamburg’s Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) described the incident as “shattering”. “The emergency services are working flat out to track down the perpetrators and clarify the background,” he said. The shooting in the Alsterdorf district is said to have started around 9 p.m., at which time there was an event in the two-story building. Police officers are said to have happened to be nearby and reacted relatively quickly, it said.

The area around was cordoned off.

