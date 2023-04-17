Focal points – traces of a brown bear discovered in Bavaria

Apparently there’s a bear roaming around in southern Bavaria. In the districts of Miesbach and Rosenheim, his paw prints were discovered in the snow near the border with Austria last weekend, the Bavarian State Office for the Environment announced.

Apparently there’s a bear roaming around in southern Bavaria. In the districts of Miesbach and Rosenheim, paw prints were discovered in the snow last weekend near the border with Austria, the Bavarian State Office for the Environment announced on Monday evening. The evaluation of the footprints has now shown that these are the tracks of a brown bear. More information about the animal is not possible on the basis of the paw prints.

Authorities, interest groups and representatives of livestock farmers were informed about the discovery, the State Office for the Environment said. It referred to the rules of conduct in dealing with wild animals, which can be found on its website.

According to the authorities, the last confirmed indication of a brown bear in Bavaria was last summer. In the area between Reutte in the Austrian state of Tyrol and the district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen as well as Bad Tölz and Wolfratshausen, several indications of a brown bear were confirmed.

According to the State Office for the Environment, the closest bear population from Bavaria lives in Trentino, Italy, about 120 km from Bavaria. However, young males sometimes roamed very far in search of a female. They could be on the road for several months or a few years. “Bears are not expected to settle permanently in Bavaria,” the agency added.

