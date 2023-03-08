Sustainability, Italpress launches Focus ESG. Journalist Marco Marelli conducting the new format

Italpress bet on the green and throw Focus ESG. Made in collaboration with the specialized company They look forwardthe new format will be dedicated to the three dimensions of sustainability: Environmental, Social and Governance. Focus ESG is conducted by the journalist Marco Marelli (formerly Il Gazzettino, La Stampa, la Repubblica, Hachette, Rai, La7) from the Milan studios of the agency founded and directed by Gaspare Borsellino.

Theme of the first episode, broadcast on March 8 for Women’s Day, the women’s salary still not equated to the male one. A gap that, as we will see, could be filled thanks to metrics ESG.

“Focus ESG – says the journalist Marco Marelli – is an initiative that adds to the already rich multimedia library of Italpress. With this new format we want to get into the merits of the issues, thanks also to the collaboration of university professors – such as Monica Billio, responsible for the Transpareens project dedicated to SMEs and funded by the European Commission – and of experts. We will not just tell but we will also provide useful advice supported by data. Focus ESG it is a format that is simple in form but rich in content”.

“This initiative – he says Monica Billioordinary at Cà Foscari and president of the Italian Society of Econometrics – offers the opportunity to disseminate and make people understand the importance of ESG topics in all its forms. The support of the company They look forward it is important because it has a global vision that cannot be missing, like the professionalism of the Italpress agency, a point of reference for the quality of its news“

“I am proud of this format which will allow us to have a light on sustainable finance – says the director of Italpress, Gaspare Borsellino -. This format will shine a light on how countries are moving in the direction of sustainability. Focus ESG adds to the rich multimedia production of Italpress which already has 3 daily TGs, 15 weekly verticals and some in-depth programs such as First floor e Italpress Economy Of Claudio Brachino. Other new formats and video containers will soon be added to our multimedia bouquet”.

As he writes Primaonline, Focus ESG will air on media platforms dell’Italpress and on the wide network of the agency directed by Gaspare Borsellinowhich has surpassed 400 sites and portals and over 120 TV stations throughout Italy.

