Securities Times e company news, recently, 6 “hard technology” ETF products were quickly approved two days after the report, arousing market attention. On September 26, the Industrial Mother Machine ETF (fund code: 159667) was issued, focusing on the source of high-end manufacturing again. According to the data, the Industrial Mother Machine ETF tracks the CSI Machine Tool Index and currently has 50 constituent stocks, involving listed companies in the fields of design, manufacture and service of key components such as complete machine tools and CNC systems, spindles, and cutting tools. Its heavily held stocks include industry leading companies such as Han’s Laser, Huagong Technology, Xiamen Tungsten Industry, Shanghai CNC and Genesis. Professionals pointed out that in the short term, the keynote of stable economic growth remains unchanged. With the construction of downstream infrastructure projects, it is expected to stimulate the recovery of construction machinery and upstream industrial machinery. In the follow-up, with the recovery of the macro economy, the capital expenditure of the manufacturing industry is also expected to be repaired, driving the demand for industrial mother machines to increase. In the medium and long term, there is a large market space for new industrial machine tools and stock replacement. (Economic Information Daily)