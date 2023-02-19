(Original title: Focus on IPO | 11 new stocks will start subscription next week, and new rules for offline trading will have new changes)

Red Weekly丨Wang Jiarui

According to Flush iFinD data disclosure, as of February 17, a total of 11 new shares will be purchased online next week (February 20 to February 24), namely Narui Radar, Huaren Health, Jinhaitong, Yibin Technology, Boen Group, Sichuan Gold, Lvtong Technology, United Water, Maolai Optical, Suneng, Haitong Development, of which there are 4 on the Shanghai Main Board, 3 on the Shenzhen Main Board, and each on the Science and Technology Innovation Board and the Growth Enterprise Market. 2 pieces (see attached table for details). From the perspective of their industries, among the 11 companies that are about to apply for purchase, the industry categories are relatively diverse, covering military electronics, pharmaceutical business, electronic components, auto parts, feed, precious metals, shipping, water and many other concepts.

It should be mentioned that in order to meet the needs of the reform of the comprehensive registration system, the Securities Association of China has recently formulated the “Regulations on the Management of Offline Investors in Initial Public Offerings of Securities (Draft for Comment)”. For general institutions and individual investors to participate in offline new development, the cash asset scale requirements are put forward. The capital balance of the capital account opened by the placement object in the securities company should not be lower than the total assets of the securities account and capital account at the end of the latest month. 1‰ of the lower value of the total assets of the previous trading day.

At the same time, the draft for comments also unifies the risk tolerance requirements of the main board, science and technology innovation board and growth enterprise board for private equity fund managers and the requirements for the investment strength of offline placement targets: it is required that private equity fund managers manage in the Asset Management Association of China The total size of the filed products should be more than 1 billion yuan (inclusive) in the last two quarters, and at least one of the products under management in the past three years has a duration of more than two years (inclusive); The total market value of non-restricted stocks and non-restricted depositary receipts purchased from the securities secondary market by other offline allotment target accounts at the end of the last month shall not exceed Less than 60 million yuan.

Pay attention to the risk of equity concentration in Yibin Technology

Among the new stocks that will start online subscription next week, Yibin Technology focuses on the spare parts supporting field of the passenger car market, covering hundreds of models of traditional fuel vehicles and new energy vehicles. The main products include automotive plastic parts and metal parts. A high-tech enterprise specializing in the design, development, production and sales of auto parts.

The prospectus shows that the controlling shareholder of Yibin Technology is Wang Jianhua, and the actual controllers are Wang Jianhua and Xu Yaoning. As of the signing date of the prospectus, Wang Jianhua directly holds 52.95% of the company’s shares, indirectly holds 9.55% of the company’s shares through Yibin Industrial, and holds a total of 62.50% of the company’s shares; Xu Yaoning directly holds 1.44% of the company’s shares, Through Yibin Industry, it indirectly holds 4.10% of the company’s equity, and holds a total of 5.54% of the company’s equity. In October 2021, Wang Jianhua, Xu Yaoning and his wife signed an action in concert agreement with Wang Binyu. Wang Binyu is the son of Wang Jianhua and Xu Yaoning, the actual controllers of the company, and directly holds 6.01% of the company’s shares. Wang Jianhua, Xu Yaoning and their person acting in concert Wang Binyu hold a total of 74.05% of the company’s equity, and the characteristics of a family business are more obvious.

Judging from past cases, too much concentration of equity may bring certain risks to corporate governance, especially in private enterprises. If the actual controller of the company is a family business, the weakness of the company’s governance structure will be more prominent, and it is easy to cause “one word and one word”. If the phenomenon occurs, the actual controller and the persons acting in concert may also use their voting rights and business decision-making rights to exert a significant influence on the company’s development strategy and production and operation, which may infringe on the legitimate rights and interests of the company and small and medium shareholders.

It is worth noting that starting from January 1 this year, the national new energy vehicle market promotion subsidy has officially withdrawn from the stage of history, and the cost of car companies has further increased. In addition, with the accelerated reshuffle of the industry, under the influence of “price cuts”, auto parts manufacturers are facing a lot of challenges. If the development of the new energy vehicle market falls short of expectations, or related companies fail to develop enough customers to maintain orders in hand, they may face the risk that the initial investment will not achieve the expected benefits.

Boen Group’s large amount of third-party payment raises doubts

In next week’s new shares, Boen Group also has a relatively high degree of attention. The company was established in 2006. The company is mainly engaged in the research and development, production and sales of feed, and its main product is feed for pigs.

According to the prospectus, from 2019 to the first half of 2022, Boen Group’s operating income was 1.026 billion yuan, 1.510 billion yuan, 1.771 billion yuan and 697 million yuan respectively, and the net profit attributable to the parent was 59.0752 million yuan, 91.9972 million yuan, 91.9972 million yuan, 89.9533 million yuan and 17.4456 million yuan. The two main businesses of Born Group are pig feed business and poultry feed business, of which more than 99% come from pig feed sales, and the main business structure is relatively simple.

It should be pointed out that the downstream industry of the pig feed industry is mainly the pig breeding industry, and epidemic diseases are the main risks faced by the development of the pig breeding industry. The occurrence of hog epidemic diseases will lead to the death of hogs. At the same time, the large-scale occurrence of epidemic diseases will easily affect the psychology of consumers, resulting in a short-term reduction in pork demand, which in turn will affect the demand for hog feed. From the perspective of the upstream, the upstream agricultural production of the feed industry is also vulnerable to natural disasters. The failure of upstream crops will lead to an increase in the company’s raw material procurement costs, thereby adversely affecting the company’s profits.

In addition, during the reporting period, Boen Group has always had third-party repayments. During the reporting period, the company’s third-party repayments were 151 million yuan, 167 million yuan, 150 million yuan, and 27.1239 million yuan, accounting for 14.74%, 10.78%, 8.45% and 4.02% of the sales receivables in each period. Among them, the proportions of close relatives’ remittances in each period of the reporting period were 6.44%, 5.73%, 2.60% and 0.04%, respectively. During the same period, the proportions of customer shareholders and legal representatives were 8.02%, 5.01%, and 5.81% respectively. And 3.96%, it can be seen that among the third-party repayments, the repayments of close relatives, customer shareholders, and legal representatives account for a relatively large proportion.

In this regard, Boen Group stated in the prospectus that there are a large number of feed distributors or farmers in townships or rural areas among the company’s customers, most of whom take families as the main business entities and establish with the company in the form of natural persons, individual industrial and commercial households or family-run enterprises. Cooperative relationship, at the same time, there are some friends or relatives who operate the feed business in partnership. Due to the need for decentralized storage of funds, payment flexibility and convenience, and customers do not have strict management requirements and standardized and unified payment habits, customers pay with relatives, partners, shareholders or employees of corporate customers when paying for goods. situation.

However, third-party repayments are related to the authenticity of financial data, which is one of the main points of concern of the regulators. The existence of a large number of third-party repayments means that there are loopholes in the financial internal control of Boen Group, which requires investors to pay special attention.

(This article was published in “Red Weekly” on February 18th. The individual stocks mentioned in the article are only for example analysis, and are not recommended for trading.）