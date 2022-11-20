(Original title: Focus on IPO | Next week, 8 new stocks will be purchased online, and new members will be added in fields such as fascia guns and smart logistics)

Red Weekly丨Wang Jiarui

According to the latest statistics from the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation, as of the end of October this year, the total number of securities investors in my country has exceeded 210 million (including A and B share accounts that have been opened). From a full-year perspective, in the first 10 months of 2022, the number of investor accounts in my country has increased by 13.04 million. A number of securities firms have stated in their research reports that the current investor sentiment has begun to pick up, and investment attractiveness has increased significantly.

What needs attention is that according to the disclosure of Wind’s new share issuance data, a total of 8 new share companies will apply for online purchases next week (November 21 to November 25), including 1 company on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, 3 companies on the Growth Enterprise Market, There are 2 companies in the Beijing Stock Exchange, 1 company in each of the Main Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Main Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Among the 8 companies to be purchased, the industry categories involve general equipment manufacturing, special equipment manufacturing, electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing, capital market services, and computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing industries (see the attached table for details ). Compared with this week, next week there will be more targets for investors who like to “play new” to choose from.

Beiyikang benefits from the new outlet of fascia gun

Pay attention to the risk of relying on a single product

In recent years, due to the epidemic situation, the time spent by domestic residents at home has been greatly extended, which has stimulated the demand for fascia gun products. As a fascia gun company in the transitional consumption field, Beiyikang has developed rapidly in recent years. As a “specialized, special and new” small and medium-sized enterprise in Sichuan Province, it has transferred from the “New Third Board” to the Beijing Stock Exchange, and will start online purchases next week.

Beiyikang is an intelligent rehabilitation equipment manufacturer integrating R&D, production, sales and service. It focuses on the rehabilitation field in the health industry. On the one hand, it focuses on the R&D and innovation of professional rehabilitation medical equipment; Applications in healthy living. At present, the company’s product system includes rehabilitation products such as force factors, electric factors, and thermal factors, covering the medical and consumer markets.

Benefiting from the explosion of the fascia gun market, Beiyikang’s performance has grown significantly. From 2019 to 2021, Beiyikang’s operating income will be 42 million yuan, 128 million yuan and 329 million yuan respectively, and the net profit attributable to the parent company will be 3.7 million yuan, 23.95 million yuan and 79.81 million yuan respectively during the same period. The three-year revenue compound growth The compound growth rate of net profit reached 364.32%.

It is worth mentioning that during the reporting period, Beiyikang’s main business income from overseas was 125,800 yuan, 26.9721 million yuan, 128.8383 million yuan, and 86.3705 million yuan, accounting for 0.30%, 0.30%, and 86.3705 million yuan respectively. 21.32%, 39.38% and 43.09%, the amount of overseas sales has increased year by year. An excessively high proportion of export sales faces the risk of intensified trade frictions. In the process of expanding business in overseas markets, the company is easily affected by factors such as the political and economic situation of the export destination, trade policies and other factors. Adverse changes in the above factors will cause instability in the company’s overseas sales. factor.

At the same time, since the muscle massager is the company’s main product, the proportion of the revenue from this product in the main business revenue has increased year by year, and they were 33.60%, 77.91%, 86.03% and 91.00% respectively during the reporting period. There is a product structure Relatively single risk. If Beikang cannot guarantee the differentiation and competitiveness of its own products in the future, or there will be a large number of competitors in the industry, relying on a single product may have a greater impact on the business performance of the company.

For new investors, fast performance growth and new stocks with promising market prospects are the best choices. According to Absolute Markets Insights forecast, the compound growth rate of the global fascia gun market from 2019 to 2027 is 9.80%, and there is still room for growth in the future fascia gun market. But at the same time, we must also keep an eye on the important risks of related companies to avoid “stepping on the thunder”.

New members added to the field of intelligent logistics

More than half of Kunchuan Intelligent’s revenue comes from China Tobacco

With the development of the new economy, the scale of online shopping in my country has increased sharply, major e-commerce platforms have increased investment in intelligent logistics technology and equipment, and the intelligent logistics industry has developed rapidly. The National Development and Reform Commission has also previously issued the “Implementation Plan for Promoting the Deep Integration and Innovative Development of the Logistics Industry and Manufacturing Industry”, encouraging manufacturing companies to carry out intelligent transformation of logistics, and promoting the application of new logistics technology and equipment such as logistics robots, intelligent warehousing, and automatic sorting.

Kunchuan Intelligent, which will apply for online purchase next week, is mainly engaged in the planning, research and development, design, production, implementation, operation and maintenance of intelligent logistics and intelligent production lines. The products and services of its intelligent logistics and intelligent production lines are currently mainly used in tobacco , wine industry, medicine, express e-commerce, military military industry, automobile, home appliance, 3C and other fields.

However, the proportion of connected transactions of KSC is relatively high, and the regulators mentioned related transactions in three inquiries, requiring KSC to further explain the specific circumstances of related transactions.

According to the prospectus, as of the signing date of the prospectus, the shareholders controlled by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Kunming Shipbuilding Group and CSSC Investment jointly hold 84.87% of the company’s shares, and Guofeng Investment holds 15.13% of the company’s shares. In each period of the reporting period, the company’s related sales amounted to 512 million yuan, 491 million yuan, 592 million yuan and 157 million yuan respectively, accounting for 33.08%, 30.35%, 30.90% and 23.61% of the operating income in the same period. Although the proportion of connected sales is on the decline as a whole, due to the fact that the existing smart logistics and smart production line projects that have signed contracts with Kunming Shipbuilding Group in history have not yet recognized revenue, and the scale of special products and related services may expand, so within a certain period of time in the future The company is still facing a situation where the proportion of affiliated sales is relatively high.

From the perspective of related purchases, the company’s related purchases in each period of the reporting period were 363 million yuan, 314 million yuan, 316 million yuan and 207 million yuan, accounting for 31.08%, 25.71%, 21.21% and 21.21% of the operating costs in the same period, respectively. 42.91%. With the further expansion of the company’s future production scale, it may also face the situation of a relatively high proportion of related purchases, which requires investors to pay attention.

At the same time, Kunming Shipbuilding still has a high degree of customer concentration. In each period of the reporting period, the top five customers accounted for 73.23%, 76.86%, 72.03% and 71.57% of the company’s total revenue. Among them, the revenue from China National Tobacco Corporation accounted for 56.72%, 62.94%, 50.55% and 43.74% of the company’s total revenue respectively. If China National Tobacco Corporation’s business situation changes unfavorably in the future, or if competition in the tobacco-specific machinery market intensifies, new tobacco products such as e-cigarettes intensify the impact on the cigarette market, cigarette sales decline, and the scale of fixed asset investment in the domestic tobacco industry declines Such situations will have a direct impact on the company’s intelligent logistics system and equipment, intelligent production line system and equipment demand.

Judging from the current policy environment, the state encourages the intelligent logistics equipment industry. According to the “National Logistics Hub Layout and Construction Plan”, it is estimated that by 2025, there will be about 150 national logistics hubs nationwide. In the face of huge market demand, the intelligent logistics equipment industry will usher in major development opportunities.

However, it has to be mentioned that although the market for new stocks has picked up in the short term, vigilance is still required for “new development”. Adhering to the principle of prudence, while exploring investment opportunities for new stocks, we must also pay attention to identifying the risks involved.

