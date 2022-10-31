Through continuous adjustment of design style and product positioning, Changan Automobile’s Ruicheng series has achieved rapid evolution. The newly launched Ruicheng PLUS (configuration|inquiry) not only adopts a new naming rule, but also changes the appearance and interior styling of the Changan UNI series, making it more fashionable.

The above manufacturer’s guide price only represents the price on October 9, 2022. If there is any change, please refer to the official website.

The new Ruicheng PLUS has been officially launched on September 28. A total of 4 models have been launched. The price range is 99,900-122,900 yuan. Although the price is slightly higher than that of the old Ruicheng CC (configuration|inquiry), but The overall configuration level has been greatly improved. So, as a compact car for family use, which model of Ruicheng PLUS is more worth buying? This issue of “Car Buying Guide” will give you a detailed interpretation.

1. Brief description of the model

In terms of appearance, the Ruicheng PLUS adopts a front face shape similar to that of the Changan UNI family. The interior of the borderless grille is decorated with lattice elements, and it is matched with full LED headlights that open the corners of the eyes, which has a strong visual impact. The front surround adopts an X-shaped design, and the two sides are also equipped with sharp triangular air guide grooves, which is very sporty.

The side is designed with a double waistline, and the blade-style two-color rims are replaced, which further highlights the positioning of its sports sedan. In addition, the whole series has also added two new body colors: Bamboo Green and Matte Copper Gray. The rear adopts the current mainstream through-type taillights, and the interior is equipped with a dot-matrix LED light source, which further improves the recognition. The body size of Ruicheng PLUS is 4800mm/1825mm/1465 (1480mm), and the wheelbase is 2770mm, which is consistent with Ruicheng CC.

Ruicheng PLUS high-end models are equipped with blade-style two-color rims, and the visual effect is very dynamic. The specific size varies according to the configuration of the model. The entry-level model uses 16-inch tires, focusing on practicality; the mid-spec model is equipped with 17-inch tires, taking into account comfort and sportiness; while the two high-end models are equipped with 18-inch tires, which are more biased. on sports performance.

In terms of body color, the entire Ruicheng PLUS series provides 5 car paint colors, namely Hyun Shadow Gray, Moonlight White, Flash Galaxy Silver Gray, Bamboo Green, and Matte Copper Gray. Among them, bamboo green and fog light copper gray are newly added colors, which can better show individuality and sports style, while the three colors of dazzling shadow gray, moonlight white and flashing galaxy silver gray are relatively conventional and belong to the popular color system.

In terms of interior, Ruicheng PLUS continues the detailed elements of the appearance. The air-conditioning outlet adopts a triangular design, and is equipped with a new style of three-spoke steering wheel, which is full of sports. In addition, the floating dual screen, touch air conditioning panel and electronic shifting mechanism also show a certain sense of technology.

In terms of configuration, Ruicheng PLUS is equipped with AR-HUD augmented reality head-up display, DMS driver fatigue monitoring system, lip language recognition function, Face ID face recognition system and other intelligent technology configurations, and provides an integrated zero-pressure-sensitive seat, Smart health management system, 50W ultra-fast wireless charging and other comfort and convenience configurations. In addition, safety configurations including IACC integrated adaptive cruise and 540° high-definition panoramic image system are not absent.

In terms of power, Ruicheng PLUS is equipped with a new generation of Blue Whale 1.5T direct injection turbocharged engine with a maximum power of 138kW and a peak torque of 300N m. The transmission system is matched with a 7-speed wet dual-clutch gearbox, and the official announcement of its comprehensive fuel consumption per 100 kilometers is 6.44L.