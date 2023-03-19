Original title: Focus on technology attracts attention, early cash out is questioned, Silicon Valley Bank falls in his hands

Silicon Valley Bank, which focuses on providing financial services to start-ups, suddenly went bankrupt recently, becoming the largest bank failure in the United States since the 2008 financial crisis. The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has roiled global markets, tying up vast sums of money belonging to technology companies and investors. Silicon Valley Bank has changed from a “sweet pastry” widely sought after by technology companies to an “outcast” taken over by US federal regulators. In this process, the CEO of the bank has always been on the cusp of the crisis. — Greg Becker.

Joined Silicon Valley Bank by chance

Born in the late 1960s, Becker grew up on a large farm in Fort Wayne, Indiana. His father runs a local trading company and his family is relatively well off. Becker began his career at a bank in Detroit after graduating with a finance major from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

The US “Investor’s Business Daily” said that the bank initially incorrectly stated in the records that Becker had an MBA degree, and he voluntarily corrected the error, indicating that he only received a bachelor’s degree. This approach won him the appreciation of his superiors and helped him gain opportunities for career advancement. Becker’s manager at the time then sent him to work at the bank’s California offices, where he landed an offer from Silicon Valley Bank.

In 1996, he was responsible for opening a branch for Silicon Valley Bank in Boulder, Colorado. When he returned to Silicon Valley in 1999, he founded SVB Capital, the venture capital fund management arm of Silicon Valley Financial Group. In 2008, he was promoted to president of Silicon Valley Bank. In 2010, he became president of Silicon Valley Bank’s financial group. A year later, Becker began serving as CEO of both Silicon Valley Bank and SVB Financial Group. Before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Baker was also a member of the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, but he resigned after the crisis.

Still stabilizing customers 24 hours before bankruptcy

Becker, who accompanied Silicon Valley Bank through the US Internet bubble stage, has always insisted that technological innovation can bring huge returns to capital. The US “Wall Street Journal” reported that when other banks retreated from risky industries, Silicon Valley Bank is willing to provide funds for start-ups with great potential but thin profits. “At Silicon Valley Bank, we work with the coolest companies in the world,” Becker said in a 2019 podcast.

When he first joined Silicon Valley Bank in 1993, as a loan officer, Becker provided a $350,000 loan to a technology company in one transaction, which was later acquired by Cisco for $100 million. This contact with technology companies had a great influence on Becker. After taking charge of Silicon Valley Bank, he decided to make technology companies the main customer group of Silicon Valley Bank.

Silicon Valley Bank’s strategy of focusing on serving technology companies for many years has indeed paid off. The Wall Street Journal data shows that Silicon Valley Bank’s stock price has risen 54% in 2020, followed by a 75% surge in 2021, when the bank’s deposits soared 86%.

Editor: