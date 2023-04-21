Focus on the 5th China-Singapore Financial Summit | Helping the high-quality development of financial technology “Financial Technology Service Capability Evaluation Indicators” released-Internet Reporter-Hualong.com

Li Mao released the “Financial Technology Service Capability Evaluation Index”.Hualong.com-New Chongqing client reporter Zhang Zhishe

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Lin Hong) On April 21, the sub-forum of the 5th China-Singapore Financial Summit “Exploring New Paradigms of Financial Technology International Cooperation to Promote Innovation and Development” was held in Jiangbei District, Chongqing.

At the forum, Li Mao, deputy general manager of Chongqing National Financial Technology Certification Center, released the “Financial Technology Service Capability Evaluation Index” (hereinafter referred to as the “Evaluation Index”), which aims to help the high-quality development of financial technology by building a standardized evaluation system for financial technology.

Li Mao said that at present, financial institutions are accelerating digital transformation and upgrading, technology companies are deeply involved in the process of financial digitalization, and technology companies and financial institutions are increasingly integrated. However, how to evaluate the service capabilities of technology companies is still blank. Accurate, comprehensive, and scientific evaluation of financial technology services provided by technology companies is the common expectation of all parties.

Li Mao introduced that the “Evaluation Indicators” covered 105 evaluation indicators, six capabilities, five capability levels, and two sets of evaluation models, which achieved multi-dimensional and systematic evaluation, and accurately demonstrated the financial technology of enterprises through ratings. Service capability and level. At the same time, fully considering the diversity of financial enterprises, two different types of evaluation models, namely comprehensive ability evaluation and innovation ability evaluation, were developed to broaden the scope of application of the standard.

At present, the evaluation system has been piloted for different types of financial technology service providers, such as comprehensive financial technology service providers, financial technology product providers, financial technology consulting service providers, and financial technology outsourcing service providers, and has successfully verified the evaluation index. 》 Feasibility and applicability.

Li Mao believes that the release of the “Evaluation Indicators” will provide a basis for financial institutions to comprehensively evaluate the comprehensive capabilities of financial technology companies, and help financial institutions prudently carry out financial technology cooperation. At the same time, it also provides guidance for fintech companies to continuously optimize and improve product and service quality, which will help promote fintech companies to continuously improve fintech service efficiency. In addition, it also provides a basis for government departments to screen high-quality fintech companies, helps government departments accurately support fintech industries and enterprises, helps regulators maintain the overall security of fintech, and promotes the construction of a closed loop of fintech quality and safety ecology.