Next week’s key event will be the release of December US inflation data on Thursday. After the +7.1% per year recorded in November, expectations are for a further slowdown in consumer prices to +6.7%, with the core figure expected to drop from +6% to +5.7%.

Among other data, those on the industrial production of the main European economies and the German GDP for 2022, scheduled for Friday, stand out. Chinese numbers on December producer and consumer prices will be released the day before, Thursday. For the former, estimates indicate an average drop of 0.1% (-1.3% in November), while inflation could rise from 1.6% to 1.8%.

As far as central banks are concerned, the ECB’s economic bulletin will be released on Thursday, while speeches by various officials are expected during the week. In particular, Tuesday’s speeches by Jerome Powell, number one of the Fed, Andrew Bailey (governor of the Bank of England) and ECB member Isabel Schnabel should be followed. James Bullard, who this year is no longer a voting member of the FOMC but has always stood out for his very restrictive positions, will also speak for the Fed on Thursday.

The words of the exponents of the central banks will have to be followed with particular attention in order to gather indications on the monetary policy orientation in the coming months, also in the light of today’s data on inflation in the Eurozone (slowing down to 9.2% but with core accelerating to 5.2%) and on the US labor market (non farm payrolls up by 223 thousand units).