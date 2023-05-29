11
- Focus this week: The U.S. debt ceiling is expected to increase, will the market welcome new opportunities in the new earnings week? Sina
- The U.S. debt ceiling negotiations have seen the first light, boosting optimism in the oil market, this week pay attention to the Chinese data provider Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
- Next week’s heavy preview: Continue to pay attention to the progress of the debt ceiling, focus on the US non-farm payrolls, China’s PMI “OPEC +” meeting Wall Street news
- Don’t be too happy!U.S. still in ‘dire water’: Debt ceiling deal sees heightened recession risk Sina
- 5 major events in today’s financial market: the US stock market is closed, the Fed has more room to raise interest rates Provided by Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
