From August 25th to 27th, Robot No. 9 was unveiled at the 2022 Hotel&Shop Plus Hotel and Commercial Space Expo.

Nowadays, in application scenarios such as hotels and exhibitions, more and more robots are taking on the functions of distribution services. These robots not only have cute appearances, but some robots can communicate with guests through voice, and are equipped with robot waiters, which has become a hotel service. A fashion in the industry.

But it is undeniable that many robot products on the market are still in the stage of product stacking, adding a lot of redundant functions, pushing up the price, but deviating from the essence of distribution, how to find a way to reduce costs and improve efficiency and strip redundancy With gimmicks, a new way to focus on “true value”? Robot Nine is giving its own answer.

Scenario-based R&D directly hits market pain points

In fact, commercial indoor and outdoor distribution is a market with huge demand. It is moving from traditional manual distribution to robot distribution. In recent years, due to changes in the labor market structure and the impact of the epidemic, more stable and reliable robot distribution has entered hotels, office buildings, and hospitals. , restaurants, shopping malls and other different scenes.

According to the “2022 China Hotel Industry Development Report”, based on the average person-to-room ratio data of economy, mid-range and high-end hotels, to meet a total of 13.469 million full-scale room service, more than 4 million service personnel are needed, minus 1.6662 million. There are 10,000 employees, and there is a manpower gap of nearly 3 million in the domestic hotel industry.

At the same time, the robotics track is also being pursued by capital. As of June 30, 2022, there have been 86 financings in the domestic robotics industry this year. Among the financing events that have disclosed amounts, 28 are in the 100-million-level financing, and 33 are in the 10-million-level financing. The total disclosed financing amount is about 5 billion to 7 billion yuan.

In this context, the distribution robot has ushered in a drastic period, but many players have added many redundant functions for the sake of “sense of technology“. In fact, “point-to-point delivery” is the most essential requirement of the distribution robot. Deviation from this The theme, not only many functions on the robot are wasted, but the increased cost will ultimately be borne by consumers.

Today, the No. 9 robot focuses on the most essential distribution function of products, returns to the most essential needs of users for robots, and maximizes the functions; Affordable prices to the market.

It is understood that the No. 9 robot has accumulated 20 years of experience in the field of commercial robots, occupies the leading position in the industry, and has industry-leading technical advantages, such as mobile phone dispatch and distribution, to precise positioning and automatic obstacle avoidance, and then to To complete the terminal distribution, through the VILO-SLAM2.0 navigation system developed by the No. 9 robot, through deep learning, the robot continuously learns map changes independently, and autonomously responds to various emergencies, making product operation more convenient, and distribution more accurate. Efficient.

Focus on "true value" based on users In fact, No. 9 Robot has long been user-oriented, and has developed and made breakthroughs from the perspective of customer needs. Compared with many brands with hot concepts in the field of technology, No. 9 has always focused on providing users with "true value". Since the systematic research and development of robot products in 2016, the No. 9 robot has always adhered to the healthy development idea of ​​"true value" and continuously polished its products. In April 2022, the No. 9 robot once again proposed "No. 9 robot creates true value", and for the first time publicly announced The price of two new robots (No. 9 UFO and No. 9 Satisfaction) are announced in a transparent way, to clear the fog of industry prices, and match the application value of robots with the price. See also L'Oréal first in the world for sustainability Through market research and product data collection, the No. 9 robot team realized that the most essential demand of users for terminal delivery robots is "point-to-point delivery". Therefore, No. 9 Robot focuses on the most fundamental functional requirements of robots and strives to achieve the delivery function. Extreme. Any increase in product function or performance must contain corresponding costs, and these costs must be borne by consumers, but the added functions or performance may not necessarily be required by consumers. On the one hand, Robot No. 9 removes the "exaggerated" function of the product, returns to the most essential consumer demand for robots, continues to cultivate in the three aspects of ease of use, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, and leads the concept of industry development. Among them, continuously increasing the scientific and technological value of products and mastering the core technical advantages are the magic weapon for No. 9 Robot, and it is also the connotation of its brand highlighting "true value". It is understood that the self-developed BMS battery management technology of No. 9 Robot is an early company in the industry to develop battery intelligent BMS technology. Since the company was established in 2012, after 10 years of technical precipitation, it has accumulated more than 400 million lithium battery safety. Management experience, with multiple technologies such as double short circuit protection, double overcurrent protection, double overcharge protection, double overdischarge protection, etc., fully guarantee the safety of the battery and further prolong the battery life. Today, the BMS management system independently developed by No. 9 has spread throughout the company's entire chain of products. With an automotive-grade safe charging strategy, it has realized intelligent charging and discharging management, protection of excessive voltage difference, balanced starting voltage protection, and high temperature protection. 30 + Items of battery protection upgrades make the daily use of the No. 9 robot products safer. See also The number of GEM companies exceeds 1,000 and the total market value is close to 14 trillion. More importantly, while increasing the scientific and technological value of products, Robot No. 9 is also leveraging its mature supply chain system and market advantages under the globalization of short-traffic business to improve quality and increase by integrating key upstream and downstream links. While providing sufficient impetus for the follow-up development of the company, it also achieves effective hedging and further reduces customers' product procurement costs under the background of the general rise in raw materials in the technology industry chain. Specifically, benefiting from the scale and market advantages of No. 9 Company, it can deal with insufficient supply of raw materials or rising prices through centralized procurement, exchange price with quantity, and by locking the demand and price of raw materials in advance. In addition, No. 9 Company adopts the VEVA cost reduction strategy to reduce costs from product design, R&D, procurement, sales and other links on the basis of ensuring product quality and performance. Program. Industry experts pointed out that the popularity of the robot track will continue, and the enthusiasm for investment in this field is not expected to decline in the short term, but this does not mean that the field of robotics will always be an era of "staking", let alone The logic of "burning money", higher technology content, more accurate user positioning, and more scientific cost management can make good companies stand out.

