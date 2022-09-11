Our reporter Zhuang Linghui and Lu Zhikun reported from Chongqing and Beijing

“Take intelligent network connection and new energy as the main attack direction, and jointly build a high-level automobile industry R&D, production and manufacturing base.” In the “Outline of the Construction Planning of the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle” issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council, the Chengdu-Chongqing Shuangcheng The economic circle has made a series of deployments for cultivating advanced manufacturing clusters with international competitiveness, and delineated the main direction for its joint construction of high-level automotive industry R&D, production and manufacturing bases.

Focusing on relevant deployments, Sichuan and Chongqing have made efforts in recent years, and have introduced a number of policies and measures to promote the development of related industries. A few days ago, Chongqing issued the “Chongqing City Development Plan for Building a World-Class Intelligent and Connected New Energy Automobile Industry Cluster (2022-2030)” (hereinafter referred to as “Development Plan”) Specific plans for the construction of industrial clusters are proposed.

The reporter of “China Business News” noticed that Chongqing’s “Development Plan” focuses on integrated development, and proposes to promote the cross-border integration of automobiles and the Internet, big data, cloud computing, intelligent transportation, artificial intelligence and other fields; As a carrier, the park proposes to build an industrial pattern with coordinated promotion at the municipal level and the characteristic development of each district and county, focus on building a number of characteristic industrial parks, and accelerate the transformation and upgrading of industrial agglomeration to cluster development.

In terms of specific goals, the “Development Plan” proposes that by 2025, Chongqing will initially form the prototype of a world-class intelligent networked new energy vehicle industry cluster, and the production and sales of intelligent networked new energy vehicles will account for more than 10% of the country; by 2030, Chongqing will Build a world-class intelligent networked new energy vehicle industry cluster, the proportion of intelligent networked new energy vehicle production and sales in the country will further increase, and the industry scale will reach the world‘s first-class level.

Focus on integrated development

Chongqing is one of the important automobile production bases in the country. The “Development Plan” pointed out that Chongqing’s intelligent networked new energy vehicle industry has the foundation and conditions to accelerate its development, but it still faces problems such as low grade, small scale, and weak supporting facilities.

In this context, the “Development Plan” proposes that Chongqing should form a distinctive, relatively complete industrial chain supply chain system that serves the whole country and radiates the world, builds a high-level automotive industry R&D, production and manufacturing base, and strives to build a world-class intelligent networked new energy Automobile industry cluster.

To this end, the “Development Plan” proposes seven key tasks such as improving the level of new energy and intelligent networking of the whole vehicle, improving the auto parts supply chain system, accelerating the promotion of autonomous driving and innovative applications of the Internet of Vehicles, and implementing scientific and technological innovation, green low-cost Five key projects including carbon and integrated development.

In fact, integrated development is not only one of the key projects proposed in the “Development Plan”, but also the focus of the development of related industries in Chongqing.

The “Development Plan” clearly states that while focusing on integrated development, it also takes cross-border integration and collaborative advancement as a basic principle for the development of related industries. Cross-border integration of intelligence and other fields, promote the integrated development of R&D, manufacturing and services, focus on the coordinated development of complete vehicles and parts, highlight the collaborative innovation of the entire industry chain, innovate business models, and build a new industrial ecology.

In terms of implementing the integrated development project, the “Development Plan” proposes to accelerate the integration of related industries with the logistics and transportation industry, smart travel, and financial and insurance industries, and proposes to accelerate the integration of domestic and international markets, and to promote intelligent network-connected new energy vehicle companies to strengthen domestic and international markets. Exchange and cooperation, strengthen the research on relevant standards, certification, inspection and supervision of export target countries, increase international market development efforts, and promote the gradual transfer of product exports to high-end links in the value chain such as brand and technology output.

Pay attention to the construction of characteristic parks

In fact, how to realize the coordinated development and difference complementation of advantageous industries has always been an important topic in the construction of the industrial system in the Chengdu-Chongqing region. The Outline of the Construction Plan for the Shuangcheng Economic Circle in the Chengdu-Chongqing Region proposes to speed up the construction of a modern industrial system featuring efficient division of labor, dislocation development, orderly competition, and mutual integration.

In this “Development Plan”, Chongqing also attaches great importance to the creation of its own characteristics, and proposes to use characteristic parks as the carrier, and take overall layout and cluster development as one of the main principles, and propose to further optimize the layout of the automobile industry and build a municipal-level The industrial pattern of coordinated promotion at the level and the characteristic development of each district and county shall be focused on the construction of a number of characteristic industrial parks, and the transformation and upgrading of industrial agglomeration to cluster development shall be accelerated.

To this end, the “Development Plan” proposes to encourage and support qualified districts, counties and development zones to actively create industrial parks featuring intelligent network-connected new energy vehicles with outstanding advantages and distinctive features, to create “1” vehicle, “N” The supporting “1+N” park system will strengthen demonstration and drive, optimize spatial layout, and form a good pattern of regional linkage, complementary advantages and coordinated development.

At the same time, the “Development Plan” pointed out that Chongqing has complex mountainous terrain traffic scenes, and the testing and application of intelligent networked new energy vehicles are at the leading level in the country. Construction of three major application scenarios in cities and national hydrogen fuel cell vehicle demonstration cities.

Some natural conditions in Chongqing also have corresponding advantages in terms of road intelligent experience. The “Development Plan” proposes to deploy sensing, networking, interaction, and computing equipment on major urban roads and highways based on the complex mountainous and high-temperature climate conditions in Chongqing, speed up the transformation of existing road networks, and achieve basic coverage of cellular vehicle networking. Form a city-level intelligent road environment, and create the most distinctive and rich vehicle-road collaborative experience scene in the country.

