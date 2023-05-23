(Original title: Comment 丨 Focusing on restoring and expanding demand is the key to boosting the economy)

Mingming (Chief Economist, CITIC Securities)

The National Bureau of Statistics recently announced the economic data for April. Under the background of overall stability, some indicators fell short of market expectations, and the recovery rate of the domestic economy has slowed down, mainly due to weak consumption and industrial demand. As pointed out at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee in April, the current improvement in my country’s economic operation is mainly restorative, the endogenous driving force is not strong, and the demand is still insufficient. In this context, restoring and expanding demand is the key to boosting the economy and ensuring a sustained economic recovery.

Since the beginning of this year, the consumption of goods and services has generally recovered, but we must also see that the follow-up consumption demand is still insufficient. In terms of commodity consumption, although the retail sales of enterprises above the designated size recovered relatively well, the growth of retail sales of enterprises below the designated size and individual industrial and commercial households was relatively slow. According to our estimates, the total retail sales of social consumer goods below designated size in the first three months of this year grew at an annualized rate of 3.6% compared with the same period in 2019, and dropped to 3.3% in April, reflecting that residents’ consumption capacity and consumer confidence are still weak. From the perspective of specific commodity categories, the recovery of low-end and real estate-related commodities is relatively limited. Although the recovery of service consumption was better than that of commodity consumption, the unit price per customer declined. During the May Day period of this year, according to the calculation of the data center of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the total number of domestic tourism trips was 274 million, which recovered to 119.09% of the same period in 2019; the domestic tourism revenue was 148.056 billion yuan, which recovered to 100.66% of the same period in 2019, and the number of tourists increased. Behind this is the decline in per capita consumption, and residents’ income expectations and confidence in the future still need to be further repaired. The lack of consumer demand is also reflected in the weakening of the core CPI. In April, the core CPI rose by only 0.1% month-on-month, which was lower than the month-on-month growth rate in April in normal years, and similar to the level when the epidemic hits hard in 2022.

In April, the cumulative year-on-year growth rate of fixed asset investment fell by 0.4 percentage points to 4.7%, and the growth rate continued the downward trend. In terms of sub-indicators: First, the high growth rate of infrastructure investment has slowed down. According to our estimates, infrastructure investment in April increased by 7.9% year-on-year, a decrease of 2 percentage points from the previous month. Second, the growth rate of manufacturing investment continued to decline, and the growth momentum weakened. In April, the growth rate of manufacturing investment decreased by 0.9 percentage points to 5.3%. Last year and the first quarter of this year, investment in the manufacturing industry benefited from equipment renewal and transformation policies and a large number of medium and long-term loans for the manufacturing industry. Overall, the long-term development trend of my country’s manufacturing industry has not changed. The continuous support of the government and the complete industrial chain are still my country’s advantages. However, the risk of increased fluctuations in overseas economies this year also requires attention. Third, the recovery of real estate is still repeated. From January to April, the sales area of ​​commercial housing decreased by 0.4% year-on-year, and the sales growth expanded to 8.8%, which was mainly affected by the low base in the same period last year. From January to April, the decline in new housing construction area and real estate investment expanded to 21.2% and 6.2% respectively, reflecting that business confidence is still weak, and the subsequent recovery of real estate investment is hardly optimistic.

In the context of weakening consumption and investment margins, the trend of industrial expansion has also slowed down. This feature is reflected in the following aspects: First, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size fell by 0.47% month-on-month in April, the second in the past three years. There was a quarter-on-quarter decline. The backlog of industrial demand in December last year and early January this year was released in February. As this part of demand fell back, the momentum of industrial expansion was somewhat lowered. Second, the manufacturing PMI in April was 49.2%, a decrease of 2.7 percentage points from the previous month, which was lower than the line of prosperity and decline, reflecting the decline in the manufacturing market. Third, under the joint influence of “volume and price”, the profits of industrial enterprises remain low. In the first quarter of this year, the profits of industrial enterprises above designated size in the country fell by 21.4% year-on-year, and the pressure on industrial enterprises to lose money is still relatively high. In addition, weak industrial demand is also reflected in the PPI indicators. In April, the year-on-year decline in PPI expanded by 1.1 percentage points from the previous month to 3.6%, and the month-on-month change from flat to 0.5% in the previous month.

Weak economic data reflects the need to pay attention to changes in the financial market. Recently released data show that the scissors gap between M2 growth rate and nominal GDP growth rate, and the scissors gap between M2 growth rate and M1 growth rate are still expanding, and the stimulus effect of massive credit on economic growth and inflation in the first quarter is also low to some extent than market expectations. The reasons for the above two phenomena: First, the banking system issued a large amount of loans, while the broad-spectrum interest rates in the financial market continued to decline, but failed to have a substantial stimulus effect on economic recovery. Second, the propensity to save in the household sector has increased, the willingness to take out loans has declined, and the willingness to consume is insufficient. Overall, it is still characterized by insufficient demand.

Based on the above analysis, dredging the macro policy transmission mechanism and focusing on restoring and expanding demand are the key to boosting the economy. The government can make efforts in the following three directions: First, the central government should increase leverage appropriately. As of the end of last year, the central government’s macro leverage ratio was only about 20%, which still has room for increased leverage. Second, the monetary policy is moderately relaxed. Release liquidity through aggregate tools, cut RRR and interest rates in a timely and appropriate manner, reduce the financing cost of the real sector, stimulate the financing demand of the real sector, and enhance the willingness and ability of the corporate sector to invest. Third, steadily promote urban investment bonds. The resolution of local debt pressure is one of the centers of the government’s work this year. The orderly implementation of local debt resolution work from point to area will reduce the burden on the urban investment platform, which will help to better play the role of the urban investment platform in supporting the real economy.