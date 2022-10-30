People’s Daily Online, Changchun, October 29 (Wang Haiyue) Today, a press conference on the economic performance of Jilin Province in the third quarter was held. It is reported that in the third quarter, under the strong leadership of the Jilin Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, Jilin Province has thoroughly implemented the spirit of the important instructions of “prevent the epidemic, stabilize the economy, and secure development”, focusing on “stop falling, recover, and grow” To achieve the goal, pay close attention to the implementation of a package of policies to stabilize the economy, organize and carry out 100-day tackling actions in various fields, the province’s economy has achieved rapid growth, and the economic performance has been significantly better than expected.

The scene of the press conference on the economic operation of Jilin Province in the third quarter.Photo by Wang Haiyue of People’s Daily Online

Industrial production rebounded strongly, and the growth rate in the quarter was higher than the national average

In the third quarter, the added value of industries above designated size in the province increased by 18.4% year-on-year, 13.6 percentage points higher than the national average, and increased by 17.9%, 27.2% and 12.3% in July, August and September respectively, ranking second and third in the country. 1st and 4th. The added value of the automobile industry increased by 32.5%, of which the added value in July, August and September increased by 28.4%, 63.2% and 17.3% respectively; the added value of the information industry increased by 88.3%, and the added value of the equipment manufacturing industry increased by 32.8%.

According to Sun Dawei, the second-level inspector of the Jilin Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, Jilin Province has promoted the rapid recovery of the automobile industry. In the first three quarters, Jilin Province’s vehicle production increased by 0.2% year-on-year, and the growth rate changed from negative to positive. Among them, the output of Hongqi brand exceeded 200,000; Promote the stable production of key enterprises. The output value growth rate of 500 key enterprises in the province has turned from negative to positive in the first three quarters. Among them, the industrial output value in the third quarter increased by 21.4% year-on-year; the key industries were highlighted to promote the incremental release. The food, equipment, metallurgical and building materials industries recovered rapidly, and the petrochemical, pharmaceutical, textile and electronic industries maintained rapid growth.

Agricultural production is stable and quality is improved, and the grain is harvested again

At present, the autumn harvest is coming to an end. As of October 28, 92.51% of the province’s autumn grain has been harvested, including 90.36% of corn, 98.92% of rice, and the harvest of soybeans and other grain crops has basically been completed. By the end of September, the number of pigs, cattle and sheep in the province had grown to 24.484 million, 5.748 million and 11.478 million respectively, up 4%, 12% and 10.2% year-on-year respectively. In the third quarter, the number of live pigs to slaughter increased by 13.3%, that of cattle to slaughter by 12.4%, and that of sheep to slaughter by 4.9%. Breakthroughs have been made in the project of tens of millions of beef cattle, and 201 large-scale projects for the industrialization of more than 1,000 beef cattle have been implemented, of which 60 have been completed. In the first three quarters, vegetable output reached more than 11.7 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 4.3%. The total output value of agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery increased by 3.3% year-on-year.

Agriculture plays the role of “ballast stone” in economic and social development. Liu Wenguo, deputy director of the Jilin Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, introduced that since this spring, the whole province has made overall arrangements for epidemic prevention and control and preparation for spring ploughing-related production work, and has gone all out to fight the epidemic, protect agricultural materials, seize agricultural time, expand areas, and strengthen guidance services, Strengthen technical support, focus on improving the basic security capacity of farmland, and fully complete dry field planting and rice transplanting within the appropriate period, and the planting area of ​​grain crops has increased significantly, laying a solid foundation for winning a bumper harvest throughout the year. This year is the first year for Jilin Province to implement the “Million-mu Shack Construction Project”. The whole province has always taken the “vegetable basket” to stabilize production and supply as an important political task, strengthen policy support, increase service guidance, and emergency support bases The scale continues to expand, go all out to expand the scale of shed construction, improve the production capacity of real estate vegetables, and generally show a good development trend of “high attention from governments at all levels, high enthusiasm for social investment, rapid economic development of shed film, and good benefits for farmers’ income”. .

Accelerate the recovery of investment and accelerate the construction of major projects

In the third quarter, the province’s fixed asset investment turned positive, a year-on-year increase of 1.5%, of which project investment increased by 19.3%; 919 new projects were started, with a planned investment of 136.26 billion yuan, an increase of 12.1%. Major projects and major projects such as Audi FAW new energy vehicle and Jilin carbon fiber field series projects have been started one after another. Driven by projects such as the Double Thousand Project and high-standard farmland, investment in the primary industry increased by 103.2%; industrial investment continued to recover, up 14.2%; infrastructure investment accelerated construction, up 12.5%.

Zhang Chunda, deputy director of the Jilin Provincial Development and Reform Commission, introduced that since the beginning of the year, Jilin Province has organized a province-wide project construction conference at the provincial, municipal and county levels, and carried out investigations on stabilizing investment projects and promoting project construction to achieve certain results. On this basis, in the third quarter, a hundred-day campaign of investment and project construction was carried out to seize the “golden period” of construction from August to October to speed up project construction, and to provide comprehensive services in terms of land supply, project approval, energy use guarantee, etc. Serve. Relying on the investment online approval and supervision platform to carry out “non-face-to-face” approval, a total of 6,818 projects have been approved and filed. A special class for key projects of the provincial government has been established, and provincial leaders have taken the lead in promoting the construction of 35 major projects. Projects such as Audi FAW New Energy Vehicle, the “Three Gorges of Landscape on Land” in the west, and the “Three Gorges with Energy Storage in the East” have started construction, and the transformation and upgrading of Jilin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. . The “hydrogen-powered Jilin” project has been fully launched, and the products of CRRC Songyuan New Energy Industrial Base have been rolled off the production line, and the project investment has an obvious effect on stabilizing growth.

The release of consumer demand accelerates, and the service industry continues to recover

In the third quarter, the total retail sales of consumer goods above designated size in Jilin Province increased by 10.7% year-on-year, of which July and August increased by 10.6% and 15.9% respectively, and in September, despite the impact of the epidemic, it still achieved a growth of 6.1%. The sales (turnover) of wholesale, retail, accommodation and catering industry increased by 4.4%, 7.4%, 4.3% and 0.9% respectively. In the third quarter, the operating income of key service industries above designated size in the province increased by 22.0% year-on-year, of which the operating income of software and information technology services, scientific research and technical services increased by 16.3% and 25.4% respectively.

At the meeting, Meng Qingyu, a first-level inspector of the Jilin Provincial Department of Commerce, introduced the business and economic operation of Jilin Province in the third quarter. The release of consumer demand has accelerated, and the recovery of the consumer market has accelerated; the Global Jishang Conference, China New E-commerce Conference, Changchun Air Show, and Ginseng Industry High Quality Development Conference were successfully held, 111 projects were signed, and the contracted investment amounted to 91.706 billion yuan. With the momentum, the growth rate of investment promotion continued to increase; the implementation plan for high-quality development of e-commerce was introduced to promote the development of e-commerce into the fast lane. New e-commerce and new consumption have become an important part of leading the development of the new economy. The import and export of cross-border e-commerce increased by 15.5%, of which the retail import and export of cross-border e-commerce increased by 65.9%, and the recovery of e-commerce was strong.

The release of new kinetic energy is accelerated, and emerging industries are strong

In the first three quarters, the output value of the province’s industrial strategic emerging industries increased by 9.8% year-on-year, accounting for 16.5% of the industry above the designated size, an increase of 1.0 percentage points over the same period of the previous year. Among them, the output value of new energy vehicles, energy saving and environmental protection, and new materials industries increased by 63.9%, 35.0% and 11.2% respectively. In the third quarter, the province’s wind power generation and solar power generation increased by 82.7% and 54.2% respectively. In September, the province’s online retail sales and rural online retail sales increased by 11.3% and 10.1% respectively.

The quality and efficiency have improved significantly, and the market confidence has been significantly enhanced

In September, the province’s general public budget revenue increased by 3.6% year-on-year, achieving positive results, of which tax revenue increased by 3.9%, a positive growth for two consecutive months. By the end of September, the number of market entities in the province had grown to 3.221 million, a year-on-year increase of 11%. The province’s urban new employment, rural labor transfer employment has completed 79.4% and 102.8% of the annual plan.

At present, the province’s fiscal revenue and expenditure continue to improve, especially in September. In response to this phenomenon, Wang Lidong, a first-level inspector of the Jilin Provincial Department of Finance, said when answering a reporter’s question that since the beginning of the year, financial departments at all levels in the province have resolutely implemented a package of policies and follow-up measures to stabilize the economy in accordance with the unified deployment of the provincial party committee and the provincial government. Promoting the implementation of combined tax and fee support policies such as retained tax refunds and other measures has been effective, and multiple measures have been taken to help enterprises in bailouts, and continue to stimulate the vitality of market players. In the first three quarters of this year, Jilin Province implemented various tax rebates, tax reduction and fee reduction policies to reduce the burden of market entities by 56.3 billion yuan. Jilin Province’s economy rebounded to provide a strong guarantee.

The economy of Jilin Province rebounded strongly in the third quarter, which led to a substantial increase in various indicators in the first three quarters. Focusing on the goal of “turning positive” for the whole year, facing the economic work in the fourth quarter, Jilin Province will efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, adhere to the theme of promoting high-quality development, adhere to the general tone of making progress while maintaining stability, and implement it in an all-round way. The high-quality development strategy of “one main and six doubles” will speed up the development of “six new industries” and “four new facilities”, continue to increase volume, curb volume, and prevent variables, and strive to win the final battle for stable growth in the fourth quarter.

