Focusing on the implementation of the “two sessions” policy, will the recovery market continue?The top ten brokerage strategies are here



Financial Associated Press, March 5th, the National Two Sessions kicked off, how will the A-share market respond in the future? Please see this week’s latest top ten brokerage strategies.

CITIC Securities: The second wave of comprehensive market repairs will last for several months

The implementation of the “two sessions” policy downplays short-term games, strengthens long-term consensus, and focuses on industry highlights. It is expected that high-frequency data will verify that the “strong expectation” of economic recovery will gradually become a reality. The second wave of comprehensive market restoration will last for several months. It is not only a relay of incremental funds entering the market, but also a relay of the growth style of medium and large caps.

It is recommended to continue to grasp the golden allocation window, focus on the direction of smooth industrial logic, strategically allocate the “four major security” areas, and increase the allocation priority of the semiconductor and Xinchuang sectors.

First of all, the implementation of the “two sessions” policy is generally in line with market expectations, and its overall policy goals are stable. It is expected that future actions will be more active, and the development and security of industrial policies will be the main theme in the future; the implementation of the policy will dilute the short-term market game and strengthen The long-term consensus will help the market focus on the bright spots of the industry, and it is expected that there is still room for upward revision in future policy expectations.

Secondly, high-frequency data show that the strength of economic recovery has exceeded expectations. After the PMI data exceeded expectations, credit is expected to continue to increase year-on-year in February, and high-frequency data on travel, production and infrastructure construction continue to improve. With the continuous verification of data, it is expected that the “strong expectation” of economic recovery will gradually become a reality. The economic growth rate in the first quarter is expected to continue to be revised upwards. It is expected that the inertia of economic recovery in the second quarter will not decrease, laying a solid foundation for the second wave of comprehensive recovery.

Finally, macro liquidity disturbances at home and abroad have eased, policy implementation and data verification have restored the confidence of micro subjects, and a consensus has been gathered on the entry of OTC funds. It is expected that the entry of incremental funds will drive the second wave of market prices to last for several months.

GF Securities: Maintain the judgment of “Hong Kong stocks are in a bull market, and A shares are in a repair market”

Behind the seemingly too fast industry rotation rate this week, the factor that the market essentially trades is △g. The structure of A-shares this week is quite peculiar: against the background of TMT leading the market at the industry level, the overall style is value>growth. This week, the high-improvement industry (△g) is significantly dominant, and the reason why some investors have difficulty making correct judgments using the traditional style and the logic of industry rotation is that they have neglected to a certain extent that the core factor of the current transaction is “buy change △g” .

The main line of the market in 23 years is “buying changes”: “policy reversal”, “difficulty reversal”, “U.S. bond interest rate reversal”. The macro background of the market in 22 years is the three elements of DDM, and the macro elements have undergone significant changes in 23 years. In 23 years, the market will follow the idea of ​​”buying changes” and focus on the three main contradictions: 1) policy route switching, 2) recovery from the bottom of the economy, and 3) U.S. bond interest rate reversal layout three clues:

Clue 1: “Policy reversal” under the switch of policy route. The current “volume and price” data of real estate sales are improving at the bottom (negative growth). Historically, it is similar to 2009, 12, and 15 years, but the current policy is difficult to replicate the credit expansion methods of 2009, 12, and 15 years. But on the other hand, we have emphasized in the five “Conjecture Series of Valuation System with Chinese Characteristics” released since 22.12.08 that central state-owned enterprises have a large room for “re-leveraging” and are expected to become the real estate downturn cycle in this round. A new starting point for China Credit Expansion. “Reassessment of central state-owned enterprises” realizes “re-leveraging” to expand credit, while “Digital China” uses new infrastructure such as digital infrastructure to carry the incremental contribution of this round of credit expansion.

Clue 2: The “reversal of difficulties” under the recovery of the bottom of the economy. 1.18 “Buy boom g in 23 years, or buy ring ratio △g?” “It is proposed that this round of “market bottom” is not a systematic “valuation bottom”, and the odds of the sector are divided. In 23 years, external demand has pressure, and domestic demand has potential; in April, it was decided that the core of “strong reality” or “weak reality” depends on real estate fundamentals. The direction of the “dilemma reversal” in 23 years, if it is a strong recovery, the value reversal elasticity will be stronger, and the main tone of the year will be a value-biased “distress reversal”; if it is a weak recovery, the value reversal elasticity will be insufficient. It is necessary to pay more attention to the “dilemma reversal” of growth.

Clue 3: “Daybreak for Hong Kong stocks” after the U.S. bond interest rate peaked and reversed. The 10Y/3M interest rate inversion often indicates that the long-term interest rate peak of the current cycle has reached, and this condition is triggered on 22.10, marking the 4.3% interest rate peak. Compared with A-shares, Hong Kong stocks are more sensitive to U.S. bond interest rates. Under the two reversal trends of ① U.S. bond interest rates peaking and reversing, and ② economic bottom recovery, we continue the 22.11. Hong Kong stocks dawn” is the third clue of “buying changes” in 23 years.

Maintain the judgment that “Hong Kong stocks are in a bull market, and A-shares are in a repair market”, and A-shares are allocated along the three main lines of “buying changes”. The most important factor in 23 years is “change”. The market will focus on the three major clues of the main line “buy change”: 1. Clue 1 “reversal of difficulties”, choose low valuation and high Δg (consumer building materials / general equipment / Medicine); 2. Clue 2 “policy reversal”, “revaluation of central state-owned enterprises” and “Digital China” are expected to become new starting points for credit expansion (operators/construction/semiconductor/Innovation); 3. Clue 3 “Hong Kong stocks dawn “, foreign capital allocates EM based on asset price comparison, and allocates Hong Kong stocks “three arrows”: health care (medical services/equipment/innovative drugs), platform economy, and real estate completion chain (home appliances/furniture).

Huaan Securities: The market is still not out of the scope of overall shocks, continue to dig deep into structural opportunities

A-shares rose as a whole thanks to the unexpected rebound in PMI. Structurally, the start of construction in spring continued, and the “Overall Layout Plan for Digital China Construction” gave birth to a digital infrastructure market represented by communication service providers. Looking ahead, although the unexpected rebound in PMI reveals that the vitality of economic entities has been significantly restored, the government work report did not reveal a strong stimulus signal. At the same time, the risk of the Fed’s interest rate hike step returning to 50bp is still there. The internal boost of market risk appetite is limited, and external disturbances Still, the market is still not out of the scope of the overall shock market. In terms of configuration, continue to follow the undervalued sectors that were stagnant in the previous period. It is recommended to focus on three main lines: one is the direction of starting construction that is expected to continue until mid-to-late March and is expected to obtain excess returns; It is an opportunity brought about by the intensive introduction of industrial policies after the two sessions.

Internal boosts are limited, external disturbances remain, and risk appetite is weak and hard to change. The government work report clarifies that key targets such as GDP growth rate are generally in line with expectations. The general tone of steady growth has not changed but no strong stimulus signal has been revealed. Therefore, the overall impact on market risk appetite is limited. It is recommended to focus on key policy areas. In February, the ISMPMI in the United States improved slightly but was lower than market expectations, and was below the line of prosperity and contraction. The market’s concerns about the Fed’s tightening eased slightly. But at present, the concern that the Fed will raise the policy rate to above 5% still exists, which still restrains the market risk appetite.

With the resumption of work and production after the festival, the economic recovery is expected to improve significantly. The epidemic peaked and receded, and the PMI improved significantly in February. After the Spring Festival, people returning to their hometowns resumed work and production one after another. Production and new orders increased rapidly, and production was slightly stronger than consumption. Employment is expected to improve significantly, and the employment index rose above the line of expansion and contraction for the first time. Most parts of the country have completed the peak and decline of the epidemic situation, and the PMI of the service industry has entered the high-boom range of more than 55%. It is worth noting that the PMI of small enterprises has risen above the line of prosperity and decline, which indicates that the vitality of the micro-entities in the market has obviously recovered.

Reasonable and sufficient conditions are still there, and the long-term slow-rise support is gradually solid. The central bank recently announced the possibility of a follow-up RRR cut, but the probability of a rate cut has been further reduced. Reasonable and sufficient conditions for short-term liquidity are still there, but the support for the long-term slow rise is gradually strengthening. In addition, micro-research shows that credit investment in infrastructure and real estate is still relatively strong. Under the base effect and credit strength, although social financing has seasonal downward pressure, the decline is more optimistic than previously expected.

Industrial Securities: Most of the “strong players” in the rotation are the “winners” of the main line

Recently, the rotation of various industries and styles is still accelerating. At the end of February, based on the short-term industry rotation intensity index constructed by summing up the absolute value of the changes in the rankings of the first-tier industries in the past five days, we suggested that “the market industry rotation intensity has been deduced to a historically extreme level.” As the market fluctuated upwards this week, concepts such as “Chinese prefix”, state-owned enterprise reform, digital economy, ChatGPT, AI computing power, 6G, etc. emerged one after another. Our exclusive industry rotation intensity index also continued to hit a record high since 2012, pointing to the current industry , Style rotation is still accelerating.

In such an extreme rotation of “electric fan”, hot spots are difficult to grasp, operations are difficult, and the effect of making money is difficult to sustain. Therefore, the more worthy of attention is “When will this extreme rotation last?” “Will the market fall after the rotation?” “Which industries and sectors can finally stand out?”

Based on historical experience, we tend to believe that after the market has experienced extreme industry rotation since the beginning of the year and the failure of “prosperity investment”, in the second quarter, with the disclosure of financial results and the superposition of the two sessions and the Politburo meeting in March and April, domestic policies gradually The prospects for economic recovery are brighter and clearer. The extreme rotation of the industry is expected to converge. The market will also return to the economic-driven and fundamental aesthetic model, and the main line of the next stage will gradually emerge.

With reference to the historical experience of previous extreme industry rotations since 2012, most of the new main lines after the end of industry rotations “stand out” from the strong industries and sectors in the extreme rotation stage. We have seen that since the beginning of the year, with the recovery of the economy and the recovery of market risk appetite, most industries have achieved good returns. Among them, TMT, represented by communications, computers, and media, has the largest increase. At the same time, the “Chinese prefix” under the “valuation system with Chinese characteristics” also has significant excess returns. Referring to historical experience, there is a high probability that these directions of strong rotation will become the main line of the market in the next stage.

With the return of investment in the boom, the effectiveness of fundamental stock price guidance will gradually increase. Compared with previous years, the most obvious change this year is that the number of industries with reversal of difficulties and acceleration of prosperity has reached the highest proportion in history, which has also aroused the market’s attention since the beginning of the year to find the direction of high performance flexibility. Whether it is a difficult-to-reversal industry with high growth under a low base, or a boom-accelerated industry with a continuation of the boom, the proportion of the number has risen to a historical high this year, and the biggest feature of these two types of industries is the performance flexibility. The improvement is the most significant, and the marginal trading thinking has aroused the market’s attention since the beginning of the year to find the direction of high performance flexibility.

Tianfeng Securities: The main line of fundamentals is clear and we have to wait until April to make a decision

Since February, the market has begun to interpret various thematic investments. Although some hot spots have good profit-making effects, the plate rotation is too fast, and there is no consensus on the main line of fundamentals. There are not many large-scale sectors that institutional funds can participate in. On the one hand, the main line of fundamentals is clear until April. On the other hand, for large funds, thematic investment does not quench their thirst, and the index still needs to go up before there is a market for food.

At present, there are great differences in the valuation positions of industries that are strongly related to the aggregate economy. Industries related to the restoration of consumption scenes are the first to be repaired and have reached the position of the valuation center; while industries related to resumption of work and production are mostly repaired later, and the distance between them is estimated. The value center still has a certain place.

However, there are also big differences in whether different resumption industries can return to the valuation center: taking the infrastructure and real estate chain as an example, the acquisition of land in the past two years has been relatively small, and industries related to new construction may be relatively weak, and there is a high probability that they will not return. to the valuation center; and related to infrastructure construction (the infrastructure construction end was slow last year), the completion end (real estate guaranteed delivery buildings) is still more likely to return to the valuation center. It should be noted that the completion end may only be based on valuation repairs, and the performance continuity is not very certain. The essence is that the acquisition of land in the past two years was relatively small, and the performance of the completion end is not sustainable.

If some industries are adjusted recently, cyclical products that meet the following conditions may have price elasticity and have follow-up investment opportunities: (1) The absolute level of price is relatively low; (2) The inventory of cyclical products is relatively low; (3) There is no new addition production capacity. Industries with such characteristics mainly include: electrolytic aluminum, phosphorus chemical industry, copper, float glass, etc.

Minsheng Securities: Looking for Growth in Value

The unexpected PMI data has strengthened the market’s expectations for economic recovery. However, unlike the procyclical-led market for economic recovery transactions in 2020, the performance of traditional value and strong cyclical industries since February has significantly outperformed procyclical large-cap growth stocks ( Represented by food and beverage), investors need to clarify the logical relationship behind the “muscle memory”: From 2016 to 2017, the valuation and pricing of the sector represented by food and beverage still belonged to the category of large-cap value stocks, and it will gradually be included in 2019 In 2020 and 2021, in order to get rid of the impact of the recession brought by the epidemic as soon as possible, the central governments of major overseas economies will greatly expand their balance sheets and implement huge financial subsidy policies to drive the rapid recovery of overseas demand. China, which is the first to restore its supply capacity The manufacturing industry has become the biggest beneficiary; at the same time, the relatively low interest rate environment overseas and the lower interest rate level in China compared with the historical recovery cycle, from the denominator side, the procyclical + growth has become the best asset. However, in this round of domestic recovery expectation transactions, overseas countries are working hard to curb high inflationary pressures, and overseas interest rates continue to remain relatively high; domestically, if the Chinese economy needs to rely on domestic demand to achieve recovery, it will need to carry out new balance sheet expansion. There is also a huge consumption of funds, and the interest rate level will also achieve a relatively large increase. Although China‘s recovery is still in a chaotic period, the signs of the upward shift of the global interest rate center are becoming more and more obvious. Whether it is the recovery transaction or the valuation of Zhongte, it is an attempt by investors to find more favorable assets in the current environment.

Recently, the state-owned enterprises prefixed with “中” have performed well, and how to find the state-owned enterprises of the times has become the focus of the market. However, as we mentioned in our previous state-owned enterprise reform report, the potential paths for fundamental improvement faced by state-owned enterprises in different industries are actually not consistent. The reason why the ROE of state-owned enterprises has been declining in the past is that the total asset turnover ratio has declined sharply, and some industries have continued to suppress profits due to the provision of positive externalities. Socialist valuation with Chinese characteristics is actually the coordination and unity between social value and shareholder value. Therefore, the core of future valuation system reshaping is to re-establish the long-term trend of ROE recovery and bridge the growth rate between profit and assets. Difference: Specifically, for the state-owned enterprise business that continues to lose money but is in short supply in the society, the stock business can achieve normalization of profitability through price mechanism reform and appropriate subsidies; The upgrading of the manufacturing industry provides basic services; in addition, normal increase in dividends and buybacks to reduce the risk premium of minority shareholders’ equity is also an achievable path. What needs to be emphasized is that we are more opposed to state-owned enterprise investment based on the idea of ​​”major shareholders reducing their holdings”. This theme, which is familiar to the secondary market in the past, may not be applicable at present.

From a short-term perspective, the two sessions will be held on weekends (March 4, 2023). Historically, there is a relatively obvious seasonal effect before and after the two sessions: one month before the two sessions, the market tends to perform well in games with various themes of the two sessions, while With the convening of the two sessions, the performance of the game became slightly dull after the gaming mood subsided. With the gradual release of economic data, the market finally ushered in the first round of unveiling moment. At present, China‘s inventory cycle is still in a state that is conducive to demand recovery (inventory destocking), but the difference between the industry supply pattern and demand recovery still makes the industry differentiated, and it is still difficult to find demand recovery in places with tight supply. staged mainline.

Under the current round of rising global interest rates, looking for opportunities in value is still the main line in the future. Economic momentum recovery, inflation, and reform of state-owned and central enterprises will become the three major sources of growth. First, the rebounding forces that focus on inflation are gathering: oil transportation, oil, and thermal coal; second, the revaluation of state-owned enterprises with heavy assets: construction, refineries, electric power, and telecommunications; third, some growth areas can still be deployed: national defense, military, Data center; Fourth, restoration of economic momentum: real estate, insurance.

Huaxi Securities: A-shares enter the two sessions, attach importance to industrial policy catalysis

The peak of US inflation has passed, and the effect of raising interest rates will gradually appear. In view of the resilience shown by the current US economy, the Federal Reserve may keep the policy rate at a cycle high for a period of time, and the probability of cutting interest rates within this year is decreasing. But at the same time, although the rate of decline in US inflation is not as fast as expected, and the performance of economic activities is better than expected, we still expect that the pressure on rising prices will continue to ease in 2023: On the one hand, the growth rate of M2 in the US will show a rapid decline from 2022 , The M2 year-on-year growth rate in December 2022 turned negative, which has significantly weakened the monetary basis for future inflation in the United States; or limited. In the future, given the clear recovery trend of the domestic economy after the epidemic, the RMB exchange rate has good support, and it will turn into two-way fluctuations in the future.

The post-epidemic recovery is on the way, and corporate profit expectations have improved month-on-month. The manufacturing PMI rose to 52.6% in February, an increase of 2.5 percentage points from the previous month, and both supply and demand sides showed improvement. From the perspective of enterprise size, the PMI indexes of large, medium and small enterprises all rebounded significantly in February. In February, the PMI of the service industry recorded 55.6%, among which industries such as road transportation, air transportation, postal services, accommodation, leasing and business services were in the high-level boom range. From the perspective of business operation expectations, the business production and business activity expectations index rose by 1.9 percentage points to 57.5% in February, indicating that business confidence continued to recover after the epidemic. From the perspective of the BCI index, the corporate operating conditions index, corporate profit outlook index, and corporate sales outlook index in February all increased significantly compared with the previous month. It is expected that the earnings of A-share companies will bottom out and rebound throughout the year.

The foundation for recovery is solid, and the domestic policy is “seeking progress while maintaining stability.” The government work report sets this year’s GDP growth target at around 5%, which is relatively stable. The main considerations are: 1) Focus on promoting high-quality development and avoid overdrafting the future. The current domestic economic recovery trend is clear, the expected economic growth target is expected to be achieved, and the probability of “strong stimulus” in the follow-up policy is reduced; 2) Overseas interest rate hikes, weak external demand, and geopolitical event disturbances are still in place. Reasonable growth targets will help stabilize the market Expectations reflect a pragmatic attitude towards policy. In terms of economic work priorities in 2023, efforts will be made to expand domestic demand, and the recovery and expansion of consumption will be given priority. In terms of industrial policy, hard technology, “security”, digital economy and other fields are the focus.

Investment suggestion: A-shares enter the two sessions of the market, attach importance to industrial policy catalysis. The GDP growth target set in the government work report is in line with market expectations. The current domestic economic recovery trend after the epidemic is clear. It is expected that the probability of follow-up policy “strong stimulus” is not high, and fiscal and monetary policies are relatively stable. Expanding domestic demand and promoting consumption will be an important starting point for steady growth throughout the year. At the same time, areas such as hard technology, security, and digital economy are expected to welcome industrial policy catalysts. With the verification of economic data and corporate financial reports, the A-share index is expected to move up in the middle of the shock, and overseas interest rate hike expectations and geopolitical events are more short-term disturbances. In terms of industry configuration, it is recommended to pay attention to: 1) “medicine, food and beverage” related to post-epidemic recovery; 2) “digital economy, innovation, and some new energy fields” supported by industrial policies; Brokers, computers, etc.

Guosheng Securities: Recovery transactions are expected to relay

If counting from 2022Q4, the current round of market upswing from the bottom has lasted for more than one quarter. With the implementation of the “Two Sessions”, do we need to worry about the risk of a callback? In our opinion, it is unnecessary. First, although historical experience shows that the spring market has a high probability of ending after the “two sessions”, the current PMI cycle (MA12) has just confirmed an upward trend. Based on the above experience, most equity assets in the early stage of recovery will achieve better performance; Second, considering the complex overseas situation in 2023 and the hidden dangers of the epidemic, the 5% economic growth target in the government work report for 2023 should be interpreted more from bottom-line thinking rather than predictive thinking; third, the target in the government work report Among them, the primary goal is to focus on expanding domestic demand, and there is no sign of contractionary policies. Therefore, the risk of policy expectations falling apart or shifting does not exist.

For the market outlook, after the “Two Sessions” are implemented, the main line of the market is expected to gradually return to the fundamentals; and the fundamental environment facing the stock market at this stage is still “the numerator is up and the denominator is down”: the upward drive of A shares comes more from The numerator side (economic revision & industrial policy); and the resistance comes more from the denominator side variables such as currency, capital sentiment, and dollar liquidity. In terms of style, the growth of small caps (related to the sentiment of domestic capital and strong dollar liquidity) is under greater pressure; in terms of main line selection, the direction of attack in the market outlook is still to sink and spread Beta along the direction of[molecular upward revision + low position].

The numerator is up, and the denominator is down; sink and spread around the recovery transaction. (1) Low beta sinking: recovery trading + low sinking, recommended building materials, home appliances, construction machinery, insurance; (2) Procyclical growth and diffusion: focus on fundamental reversal or procyclical growth of previous stagflation: advertising media, Communication equipment, medical services/commercial.

Bank of China Securities: Grasp the main promotion of the spring market

The market got off to a good start in March, and the room for valuation repair was further opened, mainly due to: 1. Overseas inflation expectations eased, and interest rates of the US dollar and U.S. bonds rose and fell; 2. China entered the “two sessions” time, and risk appetite increased macro and industrial policy expectations trade. Under the short-term positioning of passive destocking and early expansion, the winning rate and absolute return ratio of major asset classes A shares are the most prominent, and the valuation boost is the most significant. March is expected to usher in the main rise of the current spring market.

The market style should distinguish between periodic and trend opportunities. Based on the acceleration of short-term resumption of work and production, the expected transaction of the macro-policy of the two sessions, and the low valuation style, there will be periodic opportunities in the partial cycle industry, which is more obvious in the short-term excess returns of the Shanghai Composite Index and the Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 Index. The upside risk is that if the economic recovery changes from strong expectations to strong facts, similar (2009/16-17/2020 second half), then it is easier for undervalued value industries to obtain trend relative returns.

At present, we believe that it is more likely to judge that the economy is in a similar (13-14/19) weak recovery situation, and the possibility of further substantial stimulus on the existing basis is low. Therefore, we believe that the trend opportunity lies in the Growth Enterprise Market and the growth of TMT technology direction. It is mainly based on: 1) Overseas inflation trend has fallen, and U.S. bond yields have peaked and fallen for the second time; 2) The inventory cycle and the technology industry cycle resonate, and TMT technology is likely to enter an upward trend in performance in the second half of the year. 3) Technological growth valuation, such as PEG and chip structure provide a higher winning rate; 4) Overseas mapping is positive, and domestic industrial policies continue to catalyze the valuation.

Cinda Securities: Pay attention to the seasonality that cannot be ignored in March

With the rich experience of investors, the influence of seasonality on the market is gradually weakening, but March is still very special, and its seasonal influence is still very important. Due to the impact of policies and the Spring Festival, there will be a high point of economic expectations (in terms of PMI and economic surprise index) in March every year, and it will start to cool down in April. At the micro-fund level of the stock market, most of the residents’ funds are most active in March every year. From the number of new accounts opened by A-share investors on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, it can be seen that in addition to the years of big bull markets such as 2014, 2015, and 2020, bear markets and volatile markets Or in the slow bull market, March of each year is the highest point for the number of new accounts opened by residents. These two seasonality lead to a higher probability of the stock market rising from January to February each year, reaching the peak of active stock market in March, and gradually cooling down from April to May. In terms of style, in February every year, the style of the stock market is mostly small-cap growth, and it begins to change in March, and the stock market style in April is biased towards large-cap value. Combining the previous view of the first year of bearish to bullish and the seasonality in March, we believe that the period of the fastest rising index has ended, but there is still a high probability that after slowing down, it will continue to rise until the middle and late March. After entering April, due to the implementation of policy expectations and the end of the period when the seasonal economy is most likely to recover, the stock market may experience some ups and downs.

(1) Short-term highs in economic expectations are prone to appear in March. The latest February PMI is 52.6%, which is a rare high point since 2015. The data exceeds expectations and is also very in line with seasonal laws. Every year from the Spring Festival to March, the PMI data generally has a more obvious rebound. At the same time, the PMI rebound this time is also supported by the stable recovery of various industries after the epidemic is over. We believe that there is a high probability that this recovery process will continue for a while, but there may be some twists and turns in April. Because of policy expectations and seasonality, the high point of PMI data in the first half of each year mostly occurs in March. China‘s economic surprise index (measuring the degree to which economic indicators exceed expectations) has a similar pattern. The economy tends to exceed expectations from January to March every year, and it is especially easy to fall below expectations from late April to June. Therefore, from the perspective of economic expectations, March is also likely to be a high point.

(2) March is generally the month with the most active funds. From the perspective of funds, most of the residents’ funds are most active in March every year. From the number of new accounts opened by A-share investors on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, it can be seen that except for the years of big bull markets such as 2014, 2015, and 2020, bear markets, In the shock market or the slow bull market, March every year is the highest point for the number of new accounts opened by residents.

(3) Seasonality of the stock market: From March to April, the stock market’s winning rate began to decline. Although the seasonal pattern is a bit statistical, considering the particularity of March, the seasonality of economic indicators and residents’ funds is too obvious, so the impact on the market cannot be ignored. Since the beginning of the year, both economic expectations and residents’ funds will rebound from the bottom to March, so the probability of the stock market rising from January to February is relatively high. Starting from March, economic expectations and residents’ capital activity reached a high point, and gradually cooled down from April to May, so the probability of stock market rising gradually decreased from March to April. This seasonality is also very obvious in the style of large and small caps. In February, because the stock market was in the middle of the expected recovery and capital recovery, the stock market style was mostly small caps. After March, small caps gradually cooled down. In April, economic expectations and capital activity In the fastest cooling stage, the stock market style is biased towards the broader market. The growth value style is also similar. In February, the market style is more inclined to growth (high PE). In March, the winning rate of the growth (high PE) style began to decline. In April, the winning rate of the growth (high PE) style reached a low point.