Foggia, the killer massacres his 16-year-old daughter and then asks: “How is Gessica?”

Foggia massacre, the killer baker had planned everything. The details

They keep coming up creepy background on the massacre made by the Albanian baker Taulant Malay in Torremaggiore in the province of Foggia. After slaughtering with 21 stab wounds the neighbor Massimo DeSantiswith a dozen slashes the Daughter sixteen Jessica and with others you are there wife Tefta, saves only because the girl acted as a shield to defend her, – reads the Messenger – sits down in front of pm but it makes a silent scene. At half past five in the afternoon a second attempt and this time tells everything. Starting with what, to say about him, the it was seething inside so as to blind him: “I saw nothing more, I had the devil in my brain“. The lawyer has known the baker for years: “He came to me for administrative matters. He used to come to the studio with his wife and Gessica, he always seemed to me a mild man, he worked at night in the oven, for me it is inexplicable what he did”. The first thing he asked his lawyer: “How is Jessica? Is she okay?“. And he asked the same question, insistently, also to the magistrate who interrogated him.

According to Brother of the alleged lover of his wife – continues the Messenger – it was a matter of an obsession real only in Taulant’s head. “There was nothing at all– says Gianluca De Santis – my brother had no way of meet with the lady, not even at the bar where she came with her friends to have breakfast after taking their children to school: at that hour Massimo was still asleep because he, who did everything in the bar, from the pastry chef to the counter closed the place late in the evening“. The brother recounts the details of the ambush: “To take the lift he had to go right, but the body was slumped to the left, at the foot of the stairway. So yes it was stationed and called him. My brother, who had no reason to fear anything, approached and was hit with 21 stab woundsone to gola and others winds in the abdomen“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

