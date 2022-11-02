Home Business FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 02.11.2022
Business

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 02.11.2022

by admin
FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 02.11.2022

The opening of the Italian Stock Exchange will be analyzed with the precise indication of the long and short operational signals on the FTSE / MIB Future, together with the hot topics of the day of a macroeconomic and fundamental nature. In addition, some index stocks such as ENI and STELLANTIS on the various timeframes will be examined in detail. If you want to send a question about the episode click here to write to us.

See also  A-share capital daily: the main funds increase their positions in real estate and other industries to grab 13 shares_Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Snam: stocks exceed 95% full, Stogit activates a...

There is a venue for the take-all test...

Ryanair: record number of passengers in October

The State Administration for Market Regulation approves China...

The first round of “Double Eleven” sales results...

Markets up pending Fed rate announcement, Goldman’s outlook....

The sales of new forces in October were...

Insurance contract, 3 decisive meetings for the paycheck...

Weilai responds to the suspension of production at...

Kweichow Moutai is confident of future steady growth

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy