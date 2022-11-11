The opening of the Italian Stock Exchange will be analyzed with the precise indication of the long and short operational signals on the FTSE / MIB Future, together with the hot topics of the day of a macroeconomic and fundamental nature. In addition, some index stocks such as ENI and STELLANTIS on the various timeframes will be examined in detail. If you want to send a question about the episode click here to write to us.
See also Featured Announcement: Changchun Hi-Tech said that the impact and degree of impact of centralized procurement have not yet been determined; Landai Technology’s 2021 net profit is expected to increase by 2491%-2879% _ Securities Times Network