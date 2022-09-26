Home Business FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 26.09.2022
Business

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 26.09.2022

by admin
FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 26.09.2022

The opening of the Italian Stock Exchange will be analyzed with the precise indication of the long and short operational signals on the FTSE / MIB Future, together with the hot topics of the day of a macroeconomic and fundamental nature. In addition, some index stocks such as ENI and STELLANTIS on the various timeframes will be examined in detail. If you want to send a question about the episode click here to write to us.

See also  TSMC explains everything: continue to burn money to build factories without being soft-hearted 2021 is another year of riches- TSMC TSMC

You may also like

Short-term cotton prices with sufficient supply may still...

The stock exchanges today, September 26th. The vote...

Short-term cotton prices with sufficient supply may still...

Sterling falls to an all-time low: collapse to...

The new Airpods Pro are here, and it...

Xiaomi Civi 2 Hello Kitty Trend Limited Gift...

Markets in the grip of sales: focus on...

Political elections 2022, the victory of Giorgia Meloni....

Single-core performance is so strong that AMD can’t...

Coking coal is supported and strengthened in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy