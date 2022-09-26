The opening of the Italian Stock Exchange will be analyzed with the precise indication of the long and short operational signals on the FTSE / MIB Future, together with the hot topics of the day of a macroeconomic and fundamental nature. In addition, some index stocks such as ENI and STELLANTIS on the various timeframes will be examined in detail. If you want to send a question about the episode click here to write to us.
See also TSMC explains everything: continue to burn money to build factories without being soft-hearted 2021 is another year of riches- TSMC TSMC