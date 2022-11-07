An update will be made on the Italian Stock Exchange based on the operating strategies suggested during the morning episode. We will also examine some securities of the FTSE / MIB index such as IREN and ITALGAS. Finally, the opening of the American Stock Exchange will be analyzed with the precise indication of the long and short operational signals on the S & P500 and Nasdaq100 Futures. If you want to send a question

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

