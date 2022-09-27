



On September 26, the folding screen mobile phone was launched again.

Mobile phone manufacturer vivo held a new folding flagship conference and launched the X Fold+, a high-end version of the X Fold series of folding screen mobile phones.

According to reports, vivo X Fold+ is equipped with the industry-leading Snapdragon 8+ custom SPU security chip, equipped with an 8-inch large inner screen, and also uses UTG super-tough glass, with aerospace-grade hinges, bringing better folding, touch, Display, opening and closing experience.

As an attempt to form the future of smartphones, the shipments of folding screen phones have continued to expand in recent years, and more and more manufacturers have joined the “battle”. In addition to vivo, in the second half of this year, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola have also released new folding screen phones.

andappleIt seems that they are also developing a folding screen iPhone. Recently,appleA new patent titled “Electronic Device with Flexible Display Overlay” has been disclosed, sparking speculation that it may launch a foldable iPhone in the near future.

HavebrokerageResearch reportIt is believed that with the accelerated development of the folding screen industry, component suppliers who cooperate closely with mobile phone manufacturers and have good industrial chain positions will benefit. It is recommended to pay attention to subdivisions such as flexible display panels, UTG covers, and hinges.

Folding screen mobile phone shipments continue to expand

Relying on the new form to provide consumers with a differentiated experience, the shipments of folding screen mobile phones have continued to expand in recent years.

The latest report released by IDC shows that in the first half of this year, while the overall domestic smartphone market was in a downturn, the folding screen segment showed a trend of rapid growth, with shipments increasing by 70% year-on-year, exceeding 1.1 million units. .

In 2021, global shipments of folding screen mobile phones will reach 7.1 million units, a year-on-year increase of 264.7% from 1.947 million units in 2020, and the penetration rate will increase from 0.15% to 0.5%.

As one of the earliest domestic mobile phone brands to deploy folding screens, Huawei took the lead in launching a folding screen mobile phone as early as 2019. At present, Huawei has launched a variety of folding screen mobile phones, such as the inner folding Mate X2, the outer folding Mate Xs 2 and the clamshell folding P50 Pocket.

In the first half of this year, Huawei won the champion of the domestic folding screen mobile phone market in the first half of 2022 with a market share of 63.6%.

OPPO launched its first folding screen mobile phone, OPPO Find N, in December last year. In the first half of this year, OPPO ranked second in the domestic folding screen mobile phone market with a market share of 18.3%, and Samsung ranked third with a market share of 9.3%.

Honor released its first folding screen mobile phone in January this year. Honor Magic V. vivo released its folding screen later, and released its first folding screen mobile phone X Fold in April this year. In the first half of this year, Honor and vivo respectively sold 6 % and 1.8% market share, ranking among the top five. Other mobile phone brands accounted for 0.9% of the market.

Multiple manufacturers accelerate iteration

In the second half of the year, the folding screen mobile phone is still a “must fight” for mobile phone manufacturers. At present, many manufacturers have launched a variety of folding screen mobile phones.

For example, in August, Samsung released its fourth-generation folding screen flagship Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4. Xiaomi also launched its second folding screen phone, Xiaomi MIX Fold2, which uses Xiaomi’s self-developed microwater dropletsMorphology reels, creases are better controlled.

In addition, Motorola also released a new generation of folding screen mobile phone moto razr 2022 in August. It adopts the third-generation star orbit shaft, which is not easy to produce creases, supports multi-angle hovering, and reduces the starting price of the folding screen to 5999 yuan. rise.

On August 31, ASUS also released the Zenbook 17 Fold, the world’s first large-size folding notebook.

There are also some manufacturers’ new folding screen machines that are already in stock. Honor told the Shanghai Stock Exchange that Honor’s next-generation foldable phone will be released at the first Honor Developer Conference held in the fourth quarter of this year. In addition to domestic sales, the next-generation Honor foldable flagship will also be launched in many European countries.

researchThe agency CINNO Research released a report predicting that the global sales of folding screen smartphones are expected to reach 15.69 million in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 107%.

Domestic supply chain tends to mature

With the continuous innovation of folding screen mobile phones in the domestic Android camp, many domestic supply chain companies have grown up, and some companies have even achieved global leadership.

The biggest cost increase of folding screen mobile phones is foldable AMOLEDFlexible screen, in this field, domestic manufacturers have been at the forefront of the world.

For example, in 2021,JD.comSquare Flexible AMOLEDThe shipment volume is nearly 60 million pieces. According to the consulting agency data, its global market share is about 17%, ranking first in China and second in the world.

JD.comFang said that at present, the company has launched multi-modal intelligent terminal display products including curved screen, full screen, external folding, internal folding, 360° bidirectional folding, sliding roll, scroll, etc.OLEDDisplay technology is used in a variety of high-end flagship models, wearable devices, smart cockpit vehicle displays and other fields.

However, folding screens are still expensive. Previously, Xiaomi’s official website has announced that the guide price of the inner screen (folding screen) of Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is as high as 4,899 yuan, and the outer screen is 900 yuan. The price of changing the screen is no less than buying a new candy bar flagship phone.

The hinge is one of the core precision components of the folding screen mobile phone. MIM and liquid metal technology are the key processing technologies to achieve high-performance hinges.

Jingyan TechnologyRecently, it was stated on the investor interaction platform that the company has continued to mass-produce and ship MIM parts for major foldable screen mobile phone head brands, and in terms of hinge components, it is also providing hinge components in batches for a global Android-based mobile phone head brand.

As for the cover,Changxin TechnologySaid that it has UTG mass production capacity and has shipped in small batches, and its customers include both panel manufacturers and big-name mobile phone customers.

OCA optical adhesive is a kind of double-sided lamination adhesive, which is the best adhesive for touch screen materials. Selen Technology said on the investor interactive platform that the folding OCA independently developed and produced by the company has been mass-produced and successfully applied to Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, OPPO Find N and other high-end folding screen mobile phones.

Analysts pointed out that with the maturity of the domestic supply chain, the price of folding screen mobile phones is expected to further decline, which will stimulate more consumers to try this mobile phone form, forming a virtuous circle, closely cooperating with mobile phone manufacturers and the industry chain is stuck. Good parts suppliers will benefit.

(Article source: Shanghaisecuritiesnewspaper)