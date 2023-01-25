Reposted from: Chengdu Daily Jinguan

Follow the doctor’s advice and take medicine regularly to prevent new crowns and chronic diseases

One of the happiest things about the Chinese New Year is the delicious food, the gathering of relatives and friends, and the lively chatter. For patients with chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes, once infected with the new crown, the risk of severe illness and death will be relatively high. How can they celebrate the Spring Festival in a healthy way? Yesterday, Chengdu Center for Disease Control and Prevention prepared a few warm reminders for everyone with the theme of “Chronic Disease Prevention and Control”.

□Take medicine regularly as prescribed by the doctor

Patients with chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes need to take medicine regularly for a long time, but some patients are taboo to take medicine or seek medical treatment during the Spring Festival, stop taking medicine on their own, and do not seek medical treatment in time when their condition changes. disease. During the Spring Festival, you should take the medicine regularly according to the doctor’s advice, and you must not change the dosage or stop taking the medicine at will, and seek medical treatment in time if your condition changes.

□Monitor blood pressure and blood sugar regularly

When meeting relatives and friends, it is unavoidable to be excited. Faced with various delicacies, there are also times when temptations cannot be resisted. These may cause changes in the patient’s condition. During the festival, you should regularly monitor your blood pressure or blood sugar, and if there is any change, adjust your lifestyle in time and see a doctor if necessary.

□Adhere to a healthy lifestyle

During the festival, you should adhere to a healthy lifestyle, eat a balanced and healthy diet, sleep adequately and regularly, drink enough water in a timely manner, exercise moderately and reasonably, and pay attention to avoid overwork during the festival.

□Personal protection

For citizens with underlying diseases, once infected with the new crown, the risk of severe illness and death will be relatively high. During the festival, citizens and friends are advised to continue to wear masks, maintain social distance, wash hands frequently, ventilate frequently, gather less, and try to avoid crowded places with poor air circulation.

Chengdu Daily Jinguan News reporter Wang Jingyu