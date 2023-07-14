Home » Follow-up financing for an apartment: save thousands of euros with this trick
Follow-up financing for an apartment: save thousands of euros with this trick

by admin
Follow-up financing for an apartment: save thousands of euros with this trick

It can be worth looking for a new bank for final financing. Getty Images

When it comes to follow-up financing for a real estate loan, switching banks can lead to significant savings. This reports the “Handelsblatt“ and refers to an invoice from Check24.

An extension of the loan at the previous bank usually takes place without a new value determination of the property, although property prices have risen sharply in recent years.

Switching to another bank and revaluing the property can lower the interest rate, resulting in significant savings on the outstanding balance. A concrete example shows this.

Anyone who changes banks for follow-up financing for a real estate loan can potentially save several thousand euros. This shows an invoice from Check24, which “Handelsblatt” reported.

The reason for this is that in the case of a so-called prolongation, the extension of the loan, the property is usually not revalued by the house bank. However, real estate prices have risen significantly in recent years and the higher the real estate value compared to the loan, the lower the interest rate.

Example shows: interest rates drop significantly when you change banks

So if you change banks and have the property revalued, it is possible that your interest rate will drop.

As an example, a house was bought ten years ago for €350,000, but its value has doubled. The remaining debt is now 265,000 euros. If you simply extended the loan from the previous bank, the debit interest would then be 3.85 percent. However, if you switch to another bank that calculates the real estate value of 700,000 euros, the interest rate shrinks to 3.18 percent.

This reduces the remaining debt from 217,389.58 euros to 198,117.18 euros. In the concrete example, you would save almost 20,000 euros through the measure.

tel

