It is worth investing in Emerging Countries Arca Bond Fund? How is the investment managed? How risky is it? How much does it make and how much does it cost?

In this guide I will answer all your questions because we will do a critical and objective analysis of the fund, we will see all its characteristics and costs, advantages and disadvantages.

Let’s start.

Two words about Ark

Let’s first see what they are Funds Ark.

It is a large family of mutual funds managed by Arca Fondi SGR, an important Italian asset management company based in Milan.

The share capital of the SGR it is divided among several shareholder banks, while its funds are placed by a network of about 100 institutions, including credit institutions and financial companies.

Mutual funds are collective investment schemes, which collect the capital of all subscribers in a single autonomous but managed asset, and therefore invested in a diversified basket of securities.

Each participant owns a certain number of shares based on the amount paid, in this way both the risk and the return are shared among all.

Mutual funds are successful because they allow small savers, lacking financial knowledge and large capital, to invest in global markets by taking advantage of the expertise and experience of professional managers.

To learn more about these concepts you can read the general guide on mutual funds where I explain everything to you.

Bottom profile

Arca Bond Emerging Countries (P) it is a fund bond international managed by Arca Fondi SGR, which raises the money of a multitude of investors. The letter “P” identifies the unit class reserved for retail customers.

The assets raised are used to buy government and corporate bonds from emerging markets, i.e. all those countries that are not part of the group of developed economies.

These are young economies which are undergoing a phase of strong growth and which are fertile ground for investment. However, the default risk of issuers is greater, because clearly a developing economic system is less structured. Proportionally, the returns are higher.

I’ll show you the salient features of the bonds in the basket:

They are denominated in euros, dollars and pounds. Structural hedging of the exchange rate risk is envisaged;

The duration, ie the average financial duration of the bonds, is between 3 and 7 years;

The issuers are chosen on the basis of a medium to low solvency rating, in the second case we are talking about speculative investments.

The fund has a duration until 31 December 2100, unless extended. The liquidation of the fund can also take place before that date in the event of dissolution of the asset management company.

Management style

The SGR adopts a style of active management, aimed at creating an extra return on the benchmark. I remember the benchmark it is an objective parameter which is used by the managers as a reference for the definition of the asset allocation and the level of risk.

It is also useful for you to evaluate the fund’s performance from year to year, and to understand whether the strategies adopted by the manager are effective and consistent with the investment objectives.

Banks and promoters leverage the added value of active management, which in some cases can be real if the manager is very good. But more often than not, funds have returns equal to or lower than the objective benchmark.

The SGR, in order to try to obtain an extra return, could also implement policies that are not too clear and which expose investors’ capital to greater risks than they think.

In conclusion, the active management it may be an advantage, but there is no guarantee about it.

Its benchmark

As we have just seen in detail, the fund’s management style is active, and it can have a small deviation from the benchmark, which is:

95% ICE BofA BBB & Lower Sovereign External Debt Constrained Hedged;

5% ICE BofA Euro Treasury Bill.

Risk/reward profile

Inside the KIIDthe information document, shows the synthetic indicator of riskwhich measures, in a simplified way, the risk exposure of the fund’s assets and their potential profitability.

Our fund is classified in the category 3 on a scale of 1 to 7, a medium level of risk, higher than a bond fund standardbut lower than a mixed or equity fund.

Your capital may be at greater risk if you divest too soon. Indeed, the SGR recommends a minimum period of 4 years. In many ways, the bonds of emerging countries resemble shares, in the sense that they lend themselves more to an investment of a few years, not too short.

Methods of subscription, exit and use of proceeds

Participation in the fund is achieved by subscribing a total of shares corresponding to the amount invested.

The commission regime applied to the “P” unit class provides for a minimum initial investment of 100 euros, in a single solution, but it is also possible to make periodic payments of a minimum of 100 euros simply by opening a Capital accumulation plan (PAC).

Exiting the investment is very simple, you can ask for the total or partial redemption of your units at any time – the value of the redemption depends on the unit value of the unit at that moment.

Finally, the income distribution policy is ad accumulationthis means that the profits accrued each year are reinvested in the fund itself.

Costs

Clearly, the permanence in the fund has a cost which, if too high compared to the profits, could eat up the returns and the invested capital in the long run.

Generally the active management it costs more, because doing better than the market requires more work. Before investing, compare this fund with other similar portfolios and choose the one that, with the same risks, makes you spend the least.

But let’s see what the costs applied by Arca SGR are:

Entrance costs : 4€;

: 4€; Exit costs : 4€;

: 4€; Management Fee : 1.33% of the investment value per year;

: 1.33% of the investment value per year; Transaction costs: 0.39% of the investment value per annum.

There are undoubtedly more expensive funds.

Historical returns

The statement of costs must be related to the graph of returns, which records the performance of the fund over the years. Past returns are not indicative of future returns so they should be taken with a grain of salt.

One thing stands out: the manager has practically not managed to exceed the benchmark, but has always achieved a few percentage points less. This teaches you that there is no guarantee with respect to the added value that active management brings. The advantages much praised by the banks are relative.

I am attaching here the performance of the fund from March 2020 to February 2023, therefore over about 3 years:

Opinions of Affari Miei: Is it worth investing in Fondo Arca Bond Emerging Countries?

Before concluding the review I want to share some with you reflections which you will need to understand whether to invest or not.

We have seen that the fund Arca Bond Emerging Countries invests in a basket of attractive assets for investors who, while aiming for less risky securities than equities, are not satisfied with low returns.

Something in between an investment too risky and long, and an investment that is too flat and short, could be right for you if you already have very safe instruments in your securities deposit.

Buying shares of Arca Bond Emerging Countries makes sense with a view to adding a little risk to the wallet, and with the aim of diversification on non-traditional asset classes.

I neither recommend nor advise against investing in emerging markets, but I think that the choice should be dictated by common sense. The bonds of undeveloped countries have greater potential but the default risk it is high, due (I remember) to more unstable economic (but also political and social) situations.

Invest in high-yield bonds only if you can afford above-average credit risk and greater unpredictability.

Actively managed mutual funds aren’t the only option

If you’ve been reading me for a while, you’ll know well that I’m the one to invest I do NOT use mutual fundsI find them too expensive and opaque, I like to know exactly how and where my money is invested and, of course, I prefer to pay as little commission as possible.

From this point of view, I find myself better with the ETFa category of exchange-traded funds that are passively managed, meaning they simply track a benchmark index 1:1, so I’m sure of the direction my investment will take, and management costs are kept low.

However, i advantages they disadvantages of an instrument are relative, because they depend on the investor’s point of view. No fund is universally good or bad, so I leave you a couple of links to consult if you want to learn more about the differences between actively and passively managed funds, so you can create your own opinion:

Conclusions

Before investing, it would be better to increase your financial education and redefine your investment strategy.

If you are taking your first steps in the world of investments, regardless of your age and personal situation, you can rely on the guided courses of Affari Miei which are designed for all situations:

