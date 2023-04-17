Fondo Epsilon Difesa 100 Shares: Opinions and Features

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

You are looking for fund information Epsilon Defense 100 Shares? If it was proposed to you by your advisor, or if you are looking for more information on investment funds and investments in general, then you just have to continue reading this article because today I will try to dispel all your doubts.

We will see together characteristics of this fund, his costsi advantages they disadvantagesand finally I’ll give you mine as well opinions about.

Let’s start!

A few words about Epsilon SGR

The fund in question is distributed by Epsilon SGRa company specializing in active management of portfolio.

It was founded in 1997 as a center of expertise in quantitative management, while in 2008 it extended its area of ​​activity to multi-strategy management with investment objectives of the “total return”.

Since 3 June 2019 this company has been 100% controlled by Eurizon Capital SGRwhich before this date actually had 51% of the shareholding.

What is a term fund?

Before going into the analysis of characteristics of the bottom, I’m interested in making you a clarification first.

Epsilon Defense 100 Actions it is a maturity fund, i.e. a fund characterized by the presence of a period which defines when it is possible to purchase the fund, i.e. the subscription periodand a period which instead defines the temporal terms of the investment, i.e. the investment cycle.

Identikit of the Epsilon Difesa 100 Share fund

This fund’s investment objective is to aim to achieve a moderate growth of the invested capital, and at the same time a minimize the probability of loss of invested capital.

How the target of is identified protection? First of all, the value of the protected unit (protected value) is equal to 100% of the highest unit value of the fund unit observed during the subscription period, while the day on which the value of the fund unit is protected is 8 February 2028: on the other days, however, the share value is not protected.

What does it invest in?

The Fund invests in equity, bond and/or monetary financial instruments.

Investments in actions cannot in any case exceed 50% of the assets, while investments in financial instruments of a bond/monetary nature of issuers other than Italian ones with a rating below investment grade or without a rating (and therefore significantly exposed to credit risk) can reach up to 25% of the activities.

There is no limit with regard to the creditworthiness of Italian issuers.

With reference to component bondinvestments are mainly made in Italian government bonds.

The fund may invest in financial instruments of a bond/monetary nature of issuers from Emerging Countries up to 20% of the assets.

The average financial duration (duration) of the Fund is initially less than 6 years and tends to gradually decrease over the course of the investment cycle.

Exposure to currencies other than the euro cannot exceed 50% of the assets. Investment in UCITS and open-ended non-reserved AIFs (UCITS), mainly “related”, up to 20% of assets.

Its benchmark

The fund launched in December 2022, so this is a very recent fund.

This fund is actively managed, without reference to a benchmark.

This management style is defined flexible: investments in shares tend to favor interesting securities from the point of view of valuation, with the objective of protection which is instead pursued through investment in bonds.

The management style is obviously active, since it will be the manager who will seize investment opportunities thanks to the choices he will make personally.

The investment horizon

This fund is not suitable for investors who wish to withdraw their money within 5 years, i.e. before the end of the fund’s investment cycle on 8 February 2028.

Who is the Epsilon Difesa 100 Azioni fund for?

The fund can be subscribed by customers adults who have joined the investment advisory service, and who have a financial profile valid for the type of fund.

The objective of those subscribing to this fund is usually to seize the opportunities of the global equity markets and at the same time to protect the invested capital at maturity. Furthermore, the preferred investment is also the one following i ESG factors.

Adult clients who have an administered deposit can therefore subscribe to the fund, while minors, people with expired financial profiles, US Persons and Cuban Nationals (people with Cuban citizenship or residents of Cuba) are excluded.

The risk profile

Now we come to an important part, namely the risk profile.

It is important to know your risk profile since it is good to avoid investing in instruments that are too risky if you are looking for protection.

This fund in particular has a risk profile of 2 on a scale ranging from 1 to 7: we are facing a low risk. This indicates that it is in any case unlikely that the unfavorable market conditions could affect the ability of the asset management company to repay the amount due.

Naturally, it should be remembered that the synthetic risk indicator is a guideline of the level of risk of this product compared to other products, and that it expresses the probability that the product will suffer monetary losses due to movements on the market or due to the incapacity of the SGR to repay the amount due.

Proceeds Use Policy

I proceeds realized by the fund are not distributed to investors in any way, but are reinvested in the fund itself, in order to exploit the power of compound interest. We are therefore in a policy of accumulation.

Costs

We have arrived at the most important part of the review, the one related to costs.

Costs are those that impact your investment and therefore can make it less profitable.

In this case there is a threshold of minimum subscription, equal to 500 euros; the fund can be subscribed in a lump sum.

The subscription fees are not foreseen, while those of reimbursement are equal to a maximum of 2%.

The annual running costs instead they are 0.83%, of which 0.45% relates to management commissions.

I transaction costs instead they amount to 0.2% of the value of the investment per annum, and refer to the costs incurred to sell and buy the underlying investments for the product.

Even the performance fees they are not foreseen.

Il exit cost it is equal to 1.33% of the investment before it is paid out.

I yields

After the costs, it is also useful to analyze the returns.

Necessary premise: past returns are not indicative of future returns in any way, and therefore even if the fund has performed well in the past, it does not necessarily mean that it will be the same in the future.

In this case, given that the fund has been operational for just over 4 months, data relating to past results are not yet available.

How to subscribe to the fund

To subscribe to the fund you can go to subsidiary companythrough door-to-door bidding and remote bidding, or subscribe from app Intesa Sanpaolo Investo or from bank online.

In this case, the possibility of subscribing to the fund through accumulation plans (PAC) is not envisaged.

There is currently still time for the sixth placement window, which started on 7 February 2023 and will continue until 17 April 2023.

How and when to divest

You now have all the information about this fund, but if you should realize that the investment no longer satisfies your intentions or that it is making a loss, or that the management style does not fully satisfy you, then you might want to go through the street of divestment.

You can disinvest when you want, the important thing is that you take into account the CRIMINAL you will have to pay, and that you know that if you divest before the expected or recommended term for holding your investment it may sometimes be inconvenient.

In this regard, I invite you to reflect on this possibility.

My Business Opinions on the fund Epsilon Defense 100 Shares

We have reached the end of thebackground analysisthen we can try to draw our own conclusions.

If you’ve already read my other content, you may already know what I think of these funds. In my opinion, these are products that are inefficient and ineffective, since I consider them more profitable for the companies that place them than for those who invest in them.

In my opinion indeed the active management it is not the best choice, precisely because it is not very transparent and above all because it has high management costs.

In this particular case the management fees they are not even that high (I have seen much higher costs) but we certainly cannot say that it is a profitable or cost-effective investment.

The active management it can also be convenient for some types of investors, since it allows you to to delegate all to a manager who personally takes care of your investments. It’s a great solution in case you don’t know enough, or don’t want to waste time dealing with these things yourself… but at what price?

I am of the opinion that there are more performing tools and that they can be much more profitable, above all because, by exploiting passive management, they are able to reduce management costs: these are the ETF.

My advice is always to train you to better understand how to plan your investment and your investment strategy.

Conclusions

Now that we have really reached the end of our analysis, I would like to leave you with some resources that could be really useful for you to start investing using a criterion and above all to obtain interesting results.

In fact, if you start investing with some information, it will certainly be easier for you to define an investment strategy and consequently choose effective tools.

So before saying goodbye, here are a few resources for you:

Good investments!