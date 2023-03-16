Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you interested in information on the fund of Pimco GIS Diversified Income Fund?

If you’ve heard of this fund and want to know its characteristics and if it is worth investing in this fund, then you just have to keep reading.

In this review we will try to analyze the question in depth together, first reviewing its characteristics, then the very important part of the costshis risks and at the end of the discussion we will try to understand which ones advantages may have a similar fund and cons, also what disadvantages could make you think about a possible investment.

The bottom GIS Diversified Income Fund is an actively managed fund that intends to achieve its investment objective by investing mainly in a diversified pool of fixed income securities and instruments, i.e. loans that pay a fixed or variable interest rate, which are issued by companies and emerging markets issued by companies or governments from around the world.

If you want to know more, just keep reading the article.

This article talks about:

Who is Pimco?

Pimco is a management company founded in 1971 in Newport Beach, California.

It is a solid and reliable company, and also one of the leading investment management firms. The company specializes more in the field of bond investments.

So the company has been working for almost 50 years to help millions of investors achieve their goals, in any market condition. It is a long-lived company, which offers its customers its services and makes its many years of experience available.

To make you understand which company we are talking about, I offer you the company numbers.

It can count on 3,050 employees operating in major financial centers around the world, and boasts over 270 managers with an average experience of 16 years.

The company’s offices are 17 and are located both in America, in Europe and in Asia.

Bottom profile

After the brief introduction on the company that supplies us with the fund, we can move on to a detailed analysis of the fund itself.

GIS Diversified Income Fund offers efficient access to exposure to the global credit market by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of emerging market, corporate and fixed income securities of varying maturities.

Indeed, the fund holds fixed income securities and positions denominated in currencies other than the US dollar.

The fund also offers a potentially higher yielding alternative to core bond portfolios, and also offers a low correlation to US, Japanese and German government bond interest rates.

GIS Diversified Income Fund is actively managed to achieve its investment objective.

The securities within the portfolio are both investment grade and speculative grade.

Speculative-grade securities are risky investments, but typically pay a higher level of income.

The fund may also invest heavily in emerging markets, i.e. those markets and economies that are still developing.

The fund may also invest in derivative instruments, such as options, swaps and futures.

Also note that the assets held by the fund will be denominated primarily in US dollars, but may also be denominated in a variety of other currencies, however limited to 20% of total assets.

Its Benchmark

The fund we are analyzing is actively managed, so it has an active management style.

Let’s now analyze which benchmark it refers to.

Since it is not an ETF (which passively replicates a reference index), in this case we are dealing with a fund that refers to an equally weighted set of three indices:

Bloomberg Global Aggregate Credit ex Emerging Markets, GBP Hedged;

ICE BofAML BB‑B Rated Developed Markets High Yield Constrained Index, GBP Hedged;

JPMorgan EMBI Global, GBP Hedged.

These three indices together form EUR Hedged.

The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Credit ex Emerging Markets (GBP Hedged) Index is a general indicator of global investment grade developed bond markets. The ICE BofAML BB-B Rated Developed Markets High Yield Constrained Index (GBP Hedged) tracks the performance of below investment grade bonds of corporate issuers headquartered in developed countries and rated between BB1 and B3, based on a average of Moody’s, S&P and Fitch ratings. JPMorgan EMBI Global (GBP Hedged) tracks the total return of US dollar-denominated debt instruments issued by emerging market sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, Brady bonds, loans, Eurobonds and local market instruments. You cannot invest in an unmanaged index.

Holdings and Allocations

The fund was launched in February 2006, making it a mature fund overall.

The reference currency of the fund is the dollar and the currency of the share class is the euro.

The applicable revenue policy is a distribution, with a distribution frequency of 3 months, or quarterly.

As for instead l’sector allocation we can see that it is split between government-related bonds, securitizations, investment grade credit and high-yield credit. Furthermore, as we have seen, the fund also invests in emerging markets.

The sector allocation instead sees the banking sector in first place, followed by other financial companies and companies that manage cable media.

Currency exposure as a percentage sees the Euro currency dominate as a percentage.

Risk profile

Now we can take care of the part of risk profile.

The fund in question has an average risk, equal to 4 on a scale ranging from 1 to 7 and which therefore identifies the lowest risk and the highest risk respectively.

Risk is based on how the fund’s prices evolve over time, and therefore is not a measure of the risk of capital loss.

The value of the fund can be influenced by different risks, which are that of credit and default risk and exchange rate risk.

Don’t forget also the risks of emerging markets which inevitably involve greater political and legal risk.

Costs

This part is the one you need to take into great consideration, as i costs impact yours returns. It is very important that you carefully analyze the costs that you will incur if you decide to subscribe to this tool.

The fund has the following cost items:

Subscription charges : 5%

: 5% Exit charges : none

: none Switch fees: 1%

Current expenses, ie those withdrawn from the fund during the year, amounted to 0.69%.

I yields

The last part I want to tell you about is the one relating to historical returns.

Before moving on to their analysis, I want to warn you of the fact that past forecasts on returns are in no way indicative of future forecasts: in fact, they only serve to be able to offer an overview and therefore, consequently, to be able to give you an idea of ​​performance of the fund.

We can now look at the graph you find on the KIID, which gives us an overview: the fund has sometimes outperformed the benchmark, while sometimes it has underestimated it.

If we want to focus more specifically on the years, we see that in 2013, in 2015, in 2018 both the fund and the benchmark achieved negative results, while in 2020 the fund and the benchmark we can say that they were equivalent . In 2022 the markets did very badly but, despite this, the fund did better than the benchmark. In 2023, however, the fund and the benchmark are more or less equivalent.

Opinions of Affari Miei on the GIS Diversified Income Fund

Now that we have finished analyzing the fund, we can begin to think about the investment together, and therefore try to understand if it could be an interesting investment for you or a potentially useful tool in your investment strategy.

The bottom as we have seen is a active managementso it is a mutual fund.

What are mutual funds? As we well know, they differ from ETFs in the way they are managed: in fact, ETFs are passively managed, and they replicate a reference benchmark.

GIS Diversified Income Fund invests in different financial instruments, and we have also seen how the investment within the fund is directed both towards developed markets and also towards emerging markets. This denotes a higher risk to the investment as a whole.

Il risk profile in fact it is equal to 4, an average risk. We can say that overall the risk is bearable: if you were to decide to invest in this fund, you could still be calm because you wouldn’t risk too much, but you would still have a weighted risk.

My personal opinion maybe you already knowespecially if you’ve already had the opportunity to read my other content: personally I prefer to use aother investment strategybut as I don’t know your financial and patrimonial situation I can’t give you firm advice and I can’t direct you towards a precise investment.

But I can tell you what I think: this fund has gods costs quite high, since the 1.89% per year is not such a negligible cost, on the contrary. For example if you choose a ETF you would find yourself with much lower costs, usually between 0.20% and 0.80% when it is already a very expensive fund. You understand well that the cost part is one of the first to consider when deciding to invest, above all because it is precisely the costs that could have a negative impact on your returns.

Lastly, I can advise you to reflect on your investment and try to understand what is best for you. I also advise you to train and study, so that you yourself can have the basis from which to start, you will be able to have your own awareness of the subject, and above all you will be able to make decisions more serenely, since you will know what you are doing.

Before I let you go, allow me to leave you with some very useful resources that you may need to start your journey into the world of investing.

I wish you good continuation on Affari Miei.