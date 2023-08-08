Fondo Neva First Italia, final sprint: 9 startups launched

Listen to the audio version of the article

Accelerator hit by the Neva First Italia fund of Neva sgr (it is the venture capital company of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group) which closed the investment allocation period on 30 June, two years early. There are a total of nine start-ups in which it has chosen to focus the vehicle, for a total of 7 million invested to date. The Fund, dedicated to highly innovative Italian startups and subscribed not only by Neva Sgr, but also by the VenturItaly Fund of Funds and the MiSE Co-Investment Fund – entirely managed by Cdp Venture Capital Sgr – had launched the investment plan in November of 2021, with the aim of reaching closure in August 2025.

«In less than two years – explains Luca Remmert, president of Neva sgr – the Neva First Italia Fund, in collaboration with Cdp Venture capital sgr, has contributed to making the Italian ecosystem of innovation grow, favoring total funding by nine highly innovative Italian startups of over 160 million euros, 33 of which come from the Neva First Fund, Neva gr’s vehicle for global investments. Completing Neva First Italia’s investment program two years in advance is a source of great satisfaction, demonstrating that even in our country there are realities worthy of the attention of investors, thanks to distinctive solutions and technologies».

The start-ups in Neva First Italia’s portfolio cover various sectors of activity. BetaGlue Technologies deals with the development of innovative anticancer therapies, and closed a 10 million euro round in July 2022, while Caracol (industrial 3D printers and additive manufacturing solutions), completed a capital strengthening operation of 10, 6 million in March of this year. Among the sectors of interest is also the new space economy, with Leaf Space (global network of ground stations for satellite operators, closed a 20 million round a few weeks ago) and with D-Orbit, (space logistics and orbital transport services ), which arrived one step away from listing on Wall Street, while Yolo (digital insurance services), another reality in which the asset management company has invested, arrived on the Stock Exchange, on the Egm, exactly one year ago. Other investments, in recent years, have been promoted in Energy Dome (long-life CO2 batteries), Mirta (online services for made in Italy craftsmanship), xFarm (digital management of agricultural crops), Xnext (new generation of inspection systems X-ray for quality control).