Fondo Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities: Opinioni

Independent Financial Advisor and Co-Founder of Affari Miei

November 13, 2023

You are looking for information on fondo Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities (ISIN: LU0503632522)?

If so then you have come to the right place; today we will analyze the fund proposed by Pictet by examining its own KID. We will thus discover all of his characteristicsi costsi advantages they disadvantagessince mutual funds are investment instruments that have positive and negative sides.

In fact, to invest in the best possible way we must analyze everything in detail and at the end we will try to draw together appropriate conclusions that are the best so that you can make the best decisions for you.

Enjoy the reading!

This article talks about:

Pictet Asset Management: here’s an overview of the company

Pictet Asset Management belongs to the Pictet Group, founded in Geneva in 1805. It is one of the largest independent banking groups in Europe, specializing in asset management.

Its activities are divided into wealth management, asset management, asset services, and alternative investments, for institutional and private clients.

Their goal is to build responsible partnerships with customers.

The company has 18 offices around the world and can count on more than 400 investment professionals.

If you are interested in an investment, here you will find an overview of all Pictet funds.

Characteristics of the Global Environmental Opportunities fund

Global Environmental Opportunities is an actively managed fund whose objective is to increase the value of the investment over time and to achieve, at the same time, a positive environmental and social impact.

The sub-fund has no expiry date and is open-ended.

The fund instead in shares of companies operating in the environmental value chain of clean energy and water, agriculture and others. Furthermore, it can invest worldwide, including emerging markets and mainland China.

Don’t know how to invest?

Find out what kind of investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW!

What the fund invests in

The fund invests in companies that deal with environment.

As regards the distribution of assets, the energy efficiency sector comes first, followed by the dematerialized economy and waste management and recycling.

The majority of companies are from the USA, followed by Canada and Germany.

Investing to solve environmental problems

Choosing this fund means aiming to solve the environmental problems through innovation and technology.

We can say that this is a topic that should be very close to the hearts of anyone and all investors: environmental protection is in fact a priority for consumers, but also for society and governments.

These companies maximize resource consumption efficiency and help reduce pollution; they also offer long-term sustainable performance and higher growth rates.

If you choose to invest in this fund you can try to help deal with the new threats posed by resource scarcity and pollution.

The benchmark

The benchmark is the MSCI AC World in euros, an international equity index that tracks the stocks of 23 developed countries and 24 emerging markets.

The composition of the portfolio is not limited compared to the benchmark, therefore the similarity of the sub-fund’s performance to that of the benchmark may vary.

Subscription method and revenue distribution policy

The fund was launched in 2010 and is domiciled in Luxembourg.

You can subscribe to the fund either with a single payment, opening a Capital Investment Plan (PIC), or through periodic payments, i.e. opening a Capital Accumulation Plan (PAC).

The dividend policy is accumulative, with dividends being reinvested in the fund itself to harness the power of compound interest.

The risk profile

This is an equity fund that invests in a fairly new sector, so it is clear to expect a risk profile that is also quite high.

In fact, this fund stands at the level of 5 on a scale ranging from 1 to 7, which is the maximum risk.

It is therefore a fairly high risk.

It is suitable for investors who are risk-taking and above all interested in significant economic growth.

Costs

We have arrived at a very important point, namely that relating to costs.

This is in fact a fundamental part to consider before making any investment decision.

Let’s see what they are expenses to be paid:

There are no entry or exit costs; Management fees are 2.7%; There are no performance fees.

Historical returns

To see what the past performances of the fund, I attach directly to you a screenshot taken from the official website of the fund:

I remind you that in any case there are no past redemptions indicative of future ones, but rather serve to have a general overview.

As you can see from the graph, the fund never managed to beat the benchmark, but rather simply followed it but never outperformed it.

Performance scenarios

Since 2023, European legislation has required that the KIDs of financial products have a section dedicated to performance scenarios in which the return on the investment is assumed.

The simulations are carried out on the basis of the behavior of the reference market in the last decade and therefore have a purely illustrative value and, as we clearly read, “there is no guaranteed minimum return. You could lose all or part of your investment.”

The fund in question, in the document, provides a scenario based on a minimum holding period of 5 years with an investment of $10,000.

The scenarios are:

Stress: in case of exit after one year, a negative return of up to 68.30% can be obtained, while in case of disinvestment after 5 years, the average annual negative return can be 22.81%; Unfavorable: in case of exit after one year, a negative return of up to 27.30% can be obtained, while in case of disinvestment after 5 years, the average annual negative return can be 4.80%; Moderate: in case of exit after one year a return of 7.10% can be obtained while in case of disinvestment after 5 years the average return could be 8.26%; Favorable: in case of exit after one year you can obtain a return of 60.50% while in case of disinvestment after 5 years the average return could be 17.75%.

The stress scenario indicates what the amount repaid could be in extreme market circumstances and does not take into account the situation where the company is unable to pay.

Don’t know how to invest?

Find out what kind of investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW!

Affari Miei’s opinions on the Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities fund

Now that we have reached the end of our analysis we can finally try to draw conclusions together and understand if it is an investment that could be convenient.

This depends on many factors, first of all on what your risk appetite is. Since it is an equity fund, it should be subscribed only in the presence of a high risk appetite and, above all, by adequately diversifying resources between multiple investment instruments.

To tell the truth, I have to confess one thing to you: here on Affari Miei we are not big “fans” of mutual investment funds due to a whole series of intrinsic characteristics of these products and their distribution, such as high costs, lack of transparency and various conflicts of interest between banking advisors and their clients.

If you want to delve deeper into this aspect, I recommend you download this free report in which we see first-hand how much inefficient management can affect your assets: the impact is tens of thousands of euros.

On the one hand there are some positive things that I recognize in this fund: for example there are no entry or exit commissions, and furthermore it is an investment that addresses a very important and interesting aspect that should really be checked and which deserves all our attention.

When to choose it

This fund may be right for you if you are looking for an equity fund, so you want to obtain high returns, and if you are interested in investing in a socially responsible sector.

If you were to opt for this fund, I still urge you to be cautious and, above all, I advise you to diversify your portfolio.

When not to choose it

However, you should not bet on this fund if you have a short-term horizon, or if you are reluctant to tolerate the fluctuations of the financial market and if you panic as soon as your investment goes into the red.

However, it is not certain that a mutual fund is necessarily the most suitable solution. Have you ever heard of the advantages of passively managed funds, ETFs?

These are passively managed funds that replicate a reference index and are able to offer lower costs also thanks to the fact that there is no manager who takes care of your investment.

Conclusions

If you are interested in learning more about savings management and want to improve your knowledge in the investment field, I suggest you focus on this resource: in fact in this report we explain the enormous impact that all the critical issues highlighted can have over time.

If you want to start taking your first steps in the world of investments, I recommend you start with these guide:

Happy continuation here on Affari Miei!

Find out what kind of investor you are

I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what type of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected based on your starting situation:

>> Get Started Now

Share this: Facebook

X

