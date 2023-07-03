Food and beverages, price increases out of control: 46%. Speculation

Food and Beverage, record increases. Comparison with 2022

Despite inflation slow down the prices of some products, above all foodhave achieved increments from record. From the pasta up to oil, passing through summer products such as ice-cream and the watermelon, the comparison between June of this year and that of a year ago – we read in the Messaggero – is merciless. Overall, the average increase, according to the latest Istat data, processed by the National Union of Consumers, is 11.2%, but mostly sugar there is an absolute record: the growth is even of 46,6%. Price increases which for a couple with two children mean a blow of 861 euros more per year. Figure that rises to 1.029 euro for families with three or more children.

The gap between the general level of the prices and that of the Retail – continues Il Messaggero – makes women speak openly consumer associations Of speculation. Inflation stood at 6.4% year-on-year last month, almost 4% less than at the beginning of the year (it was 10% in January). In the same semester the so-called “shopping cart” went from an annual increase of 12.6% to one of 10.7%. In short, inflation in the supermarket does not follow the general one. The most evident case is that of pasta. After the price drop of 0.3% in May compared to April, according to Istat data, there was a rebound in June in just one month by 0.6%.

