Food delivery, (also) the Turkish startup Getir says goodbye to the Italian market

Food delivery, Getir leaves Italy “unprofitable”. 370 employees at risk of dismissal

Getir, the Turkish food delivery platform, says goodbye to Italy and not only. The company announced that it has decided to withdraw from the Italian, Spanish and Portuguese markets “in an orderly manner, per concentrate its financial resources on existing markets where the opportunities for operational profitability and sustainable growth are greatest”.

In fact, the countries where the food delivery system is preparing a funding round are the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and, of course, Turkey; from which the group generates 96% of its revenues. The Turkish startup, founded in 2015, is structured around a series of support supermarkets, not open to the public, where delivery men get supplies and then, with electric scooters, deliver it to homes; in Italy the service arose in the cities of Milan, Rome and Turin.

Read also: Eathic, startup that simplifies delivery for Horeca: round at 120 thousand euros

On the other hand, in the delivery sector Getir is just yet another platform that does not consider the Italian market to be sufficiently productive, Gorillas and Uber Eats have also come to the same conclusion a few months ago.

The thanksgiving to the employees of countries it is about to abandon “for dedication and hard work” opens up the thorny issue of layoffs, which in the specific case, affects as many as 370 workers. The unions – Filcams Cgil, Fisascat Cisl and Uiltucs – responded immediately after Getir’s announcement, with a note: “With a meager statement from the Turkish parent company, Getir announces the closure and the dismissal of the approximately 370 workers currently employed. The reasons given are the usual: low profitability, results not in line with the objectives, investors unwilling to support further investments” explains the press release of the unions representing the trade.

Read also: Two restaurants where you can only eat frozen food open in Milan

Subscribe to the newsletter