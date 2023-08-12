Food – FDP is concerned about wine-growing areas because of the EU plant protection regulation

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The FDP warns that the planned EU plant protection regulation (Sustainable Use Regulation) will have drastic effects on German viticulture. The deputy chairwoman of the FDP parliamentary group, Carina Konrad, told the “Bild-Zetiung”: “If we completely ban pesticides in certain areas, we say ‘bye’ to practically over 30 percent of our vineyards.”

Konrad therefore demands: “This regulation urgently needs to be reconsidered. The FDP is committed to progressive and efficient environmental protection, but this EU regulation at the expense of winegrowers and consumers seems like a step backwards.” A ban on plant protection in the hope that no one needs it anymore is “just as idiotic as banning medicines in the hope that everyone would be healthy,” argued the FDP politician. The Union also fears massive consequences for winegrowing in Germany.

With a view to the EU plant protection regulation, parliamentary group leader Steffen Bilger (CDU) said “Bild”: “If that happens, it will be the end of many companies.” There is also a great danger for cultural landscapes if, for example, steep-slope viticulture is no longer possible. Many winegrowers rightly asked themselves “why the responsible Federal Minister of Agriculture Özdemir, unlike his colleagues from the southern European wine-growing countries, still welcomes the EU plans in principle and only talks about changes in detail. The Federal Minister of Agriculture must finally do his bit for German viticulture,” demanded Bilger further.

Max von Elverfeldt, Federal Chairman of the family farms Land und Forst, expects not only effects on viticulture but also consequences for field, fruit and vegetable growing in Germany: “The safe and independent supply of the population is at stake.” According to von Elverfeldt, there was a risk of “massive harvest losses and a relocation of production abroad”. A spokeswoman for Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) said when asked by “Bild”: “Basically, the BMEL supports the goals of the SUR, but the regulation urgently needs adjustments that address our specific requirements in Germany. This includes, among other things, the question of the reference year for the reduction targets, so that those who have already gone ahead are not subsequently penalized.” Special crops such as fruit and wine should still be possible, it said. With the planned EU plant protection regulation, the European Commission wants to reduce the amount of pesticides used by farmers and winegrowers in agriculture by 50 percent by 2030. All pesticides are banned in “ecologically sensitive areas”. According to the German Winegrowers Association, more than 30 percent of the German vineyards are in such areas.

HOME PAGE