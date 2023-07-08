Food for Brain – Only for the stomach? Eating is now also for the brain and soul – News

Uma Naidoo loves food. And the enthusiasm for food has accompanied the woman with the dark hair since childhood. “I watched my grandmother cook at home and learned how to prepare good, healthy food.”

She always knew that she wanted to be a doctor. She is now a psychiatrist at Harvard Medical School in the USA. And her passion for food has caught on.

Think health from two sides

Uma Naidoo is also a trained cook. Not without reason: in her training as a doctor, nutrition played too little of a role. “My patients had side effects from medication, such as sleeping problems or weight gain. Nobody ever asked them how they eat.”

Two passions for research combined

So Uma Naidoo combined her two passions and started her research work as a nutritional psychiatrist. In doing so, the researcher came across some interesting connections: “It turned out that the gut and brain come from exactly the same cells in the human embryo. Although they form individual organs, they are still directly connected to one another via the so-called vagus nerve.» And chemical messages are sent back and forth via this.

Another example of the close connection between the gut and the brain is the happiness hormone serotonin. This has a major impact on our mood. But: “90 to 95 percent of the receptors for this hormone are in the gut. And 90 to 95 percent of serotonin is produced in the gut,” says Naidoo. Depending on the food, this production in the intestine can be disrupted, with direct consequences for our emotional state.

Junk food as a problem

Uma Naidoo describes junk food as unhealthy food, highly processed products such as hamburgers or industrially produced French fries with lots of sugar, salt and additives to make them visually beautiful and tasty. “These products can damage the millions of bacteria in the intestine and inflame them,” says the psychiatrist.

Such inflammation is partly responsible for depression, anxiety or general problems with thinking.

And because the two organs, the gut and the brain, are so closely linked, this can also cause irritation or inflammation in the brain. “We have found that such inflammation is partly responsible for depression, anxiety or general problems with thinking.”

More and more people are taking antidepressants

Open box Close box

According to the latest drug report by the health insurance company Helsana, around 1.45 million people in Switzerland received psychotropic drugs in 2021. While these drugs are not among the extremely expensive drugs that drive up health care costs. Nevertheless, according to the report, they cause annual costs of 470 million francs. The number of people receiving antidepressants has increased in recent years and has leveled off at around 9 percent of the population.

The US researcher is convinced: The right foods can have a positive effect on our psyche. At the same time, however, she warns against overzealousness: “If a doctor prescribes medication, you have to take it.” However, a good diet can influence the dosage and possibly also ensure that you do not need any medication at all.

Sauerkraut, Kimichi and Co.

For the nutritional psychiatrist, the basis of a healthy diet is water. Drinking enough is important to avoid dehydration, headaches and concentration problems. You should avoid sugary drinks or fruit juices and drink water above all.

When it comes to food, there is a whole range of good products for the professional chef: Uma Naidoo recommends bananas, oats, garlic or onions because of the dietary fibres. These are good for the gut bacteria. Green leafy vegetables are also ideal: “They are rich in vitamin B9 and folic acid, and they have a direct impact on our emotional state.” Omega3 fatty acids from fish, seafood or vegetable alternatives such as tree nuts or seeds as well as avocado or olive oil are also important.

Personalized nutrition

Open box Close box

Eat what is good for you. Currently, there are mainly general guidelines for this. The British company Zoe has therefore set itself the goal of determining the ideal type of nutrition for each person. This requires a large amount of data from the people involved. Tests are used to determine individual values ​​for blood sugar or fat, the data is supplemented with questionnaires and nutritional models are developed using algorithms. Such analyzes are expensive, and Zoe admits they’re not at the point where they can prescribe a truly personalized diet. But with more data, the prices should drop, but the accuracy should increase. There is generally a high expectation that personalized nutrition will become a lucrative business field.

Fermented vegetables are particularly good for the intestinal flora, the bacteria in the intestine. “Healthy foods like this have a tradition in very different cultures,” says Uma Naidoo. In Europe, for example, it is sauerkraut, while in Asia it is kimchi, miso or tempeh.

How we eat is also important

Healthy food is an important key to taking action against mental illness, states Uma Naidoo in her research work. But in view of the growing number of overweight or even obese people and the consequences for their bodies and psyches, she is also convinced that the type of food is just as important.

“We have to learn again to eat consciously and with pleasure,” says Naidoo. Spices play an important role here. On the one hand, they made the food tastier and often made it possible to reduce the amount of salt in the food. At the same time, they would have positive effects on digestion. Many spices from other cultures are now also available, and there are no limits to creativity.

“And if you eat consciously and with pleasure, you automatically eat less,” says Uma Naidoo. On the other hand, if you are stressed and stuff yourself with food while driving or in front of the screen, you usually eat too much. And that has a direct impact on body weight.

Industry reacts sluggishly

The food industry has continuously optimized its processes over the past decades in order to provide consumers with food that always tastes similarly good, is quickly prepared and is inexpensive. One wonders how the industry would react if such foods could be harmful to our bodies.

GDI: Taste before health

Open box Close box

For consumers, when choosing their food, taste is the top priority, ahead of questions about health, sustainability and price. This is shown by the latest food trend report from the Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute (GDI). At the same time, the GDI notes that there is a distortion in the food market. Subsidies would make unhealthy foods like sugar cheaper. If you want to eat healthily, you have to pay more. The GDI is therefore calling for a rethink in agricultural policy and the food industry.

“These findings have reached the industry,” says Cyrille Filott. He is an analyst at the Dutch Rabobank and specializes in the food industry. A consequence of this is the Nutriscore. With letters and colors, this indicates whether a product is more or less healthy. However, the Nutriscore is controversial in the industry because it oversimplifies the nutritional values.

The focus of the food industry and consumers is currently on the price.

However, analyst Filott does not assume that the industry will soon be launching new, healthier products on the market. “That is currently not the main focus of the food companies and retailers.” Because the margins in the food industry are currently low. The corporations therefore wanted above all to generate a lot of sales in order to satisfy the shareholders. “There is little interest in completely repositioning yourself with high investments.” Later, the industry will certainly focus more on health again.

“The focus is currently on the price,” Cyrille Filott is convinced, including among consumers. They valued the benefits of processed foods, and it will probably be a while before the shift to less-processed products takes hold in people’s minds.

Until then, thanks to the large quantities, industrially processed products should remain significantly cheaper than fresh products, as suggested by Uma Naidoo. But she is convinced that healthy food can also be cheap. “Frozen vegetables or berries are cheap and can be stored in the freezer. Church peas, beans or canned fish are also good.” It’s important to make a conscious decision about what’s on the table: then you can usually find healthy food for every budget.

Uma Naidoo’s 10-point shopping list

Open box Close box

berries and beans: Blueberries, strawberries or raspberries are rich in vitamins and can also be frozen. Beans and lentils are healthy, inexpensive sources of vitamins.

Colored vegetables and fruits: Red cabbage, radicchio, spinach, broccoli or colored peppers contain important nutrients that are good for the brain. This also applies to apples or citrus fruits. The main color is green.

antioxidants: Dark chocolate with little or no sugar.

Protein: Eggs, poultry, tofu or tempeh contain proteins and amino acids that are important for the brain.

nuts and seeds: They contain important fats, as a snack, on salads or homemade granola.

dietary fiber: Pears, quinoa or artichokes are important for the intestines and weight control. Fermented vegetables contain important bacteria for the intestines.

oils: Olive oil, rapeseed oil or avocados contain unsaturated fatty acids. Too much saturated fat is unhealthy.

Omega-3: These fatty acids from fish such as salmon, mackerel or tuna are important for the brain. Vegetable omega-3 is found in chia seeds, tree nuts, endive.

Dairy products: Yoghurts or kefir with probiotic cultures are good for the intestinal flora.

Spices: Turmeric, black pepper, saffron, peperoncino, oregano or rosemary have no calories, pimp up the food and can have a positive effect on the brain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

