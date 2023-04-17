Food prices at Aldi are falling: these products are becoming cheaper

Food prices in March 2023 increased by 22.3 percent compared to March 2022. picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | Mark Peterman

The discounter Aldi lowers the prices for the fruit and vegetable range. This is from a report by thefood newspaper“ out. According to this, the retailer now wants to permanently reduce the price per kilo for vine tomatoes to EUR 2.99 instead of EUR 3.49. With this campaign, Aldi is reacting to the inflation-related price increases, which are clearly reflected in the customer’s receipt.

According to “LZ” information, the dealer will now permanently sell vine tomatoes for EUR 2.99 instead of EUR 3.49 per kilo. The unit price for cucumbers is to be reduced to 55 cents and bananas cost 1.29 euros per kilo in the standard listing. With these offers, Aldi is directly attacking its competitors Lidl and Edeka. While Lidl has been advertising fruit and vegetables for one euro in recent months, the expensive cucumbers and tomatoes from the Edeka supermarket chain have recently caused criticism.

As the Federal Statistical Office stated in a press release a few days ago that food prices rose by 22.3 percent in March 2023 compared to March 2022. Against this background, Aldi would like to relieve customers with special offers and discounts in the permanent range. The discounter recently also reduced prices in the cooking oil and cheese categories.

stm