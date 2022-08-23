Listen to the audio version of the article

With the autumn price increases, over 2.6 million people in Italy are at risk of food and are forced to ask for help to eat and represent the tip of the iceberg of the difficulties faced by an increasing number of families due to inflation driven by the shopping cart for energy and food costs. This is what emerges from Coldiretti’s analyzes in the report “The hot autumn of Italians at the table between price rush and new poor” presented at the Rimini Meeting with the participation of the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini who opened the first 2022 exhibition of agri-food treasures in risk for the price race due to inflation and war in Ukraine that is bringing families and businesses to their knees with climate change, drought and storms, which damage crops by cutting production while the multinationals of synthetic food manufactured in the laboratory want to destroy food traditions ancient saved thanks to the commitment and work of Italian peasants. The leap in inflation pushed by record gas prices – specifies Coldiretti – will in fact cost Italian families 564 euros more just for the table in 2022, due to the explosive mix of the increase in energy costs linked to the war in Ukraine and the crop cuts due to drought which increases dependence on foreign countries and fuels price increases. The category for which Italians will spend the most overall is bread, pasta and rice, with an additional annual outlay of almost 115 euros – underlines Coldiretti -, and precedes meat and cured meats on the podium which will cost 98 euros more than in 2021 and vegetables (+81 euros). Followed by milk, cheese and eggs with +71 euros and fish with +49 euros, in front of fruit and oils, butter and fats. The explosion in the cost of energy – underlines Coldiretti – has a devastating impact on the supply chain, from field to table, at a time when drought has devastated crops with estimated losses of 6 billion euros, equal to 10% of production. in the countryside where more than 1 farm out of 10 (13%) is in such a critical situation as to lead to the cessation of activity and well over 1/3 of the national total of agricultural enterprises (34%) is still forced to do so at this time to work in a condition of negative income due to the increase in prices, according to Crea. In agriculture there are in fact increases in costs ranging from + 170% of fertilizers to + 90% of feeds to + 129% for diesel but increases concern ” entire food chain with glass costing over 30% more than last year, but there was an increase of 15% for tetrapack, 35% for labels, 45% for cardboard, 60% for the tinplate cans, until it arrives re at 70% for plastics, according to Coldiretti analysis. The increase in prices and the increase in food dependence from abroad is the fact that in 2022 imports of agri-food products from abroad, from wheat for bread to corn for animal feed, increased in value by almost one third (+ 29%), opening the way to the risk of a dangerous lowering of quality and food safety standards, according to Coldiretti’s analysis based on Istat data for the first five months of the year. It is strategic – supports the association – to fill Italy’s food deficit which produces just 36% of the soft wheat it needs, 53% of corn, 51% of beef, 56% of durum wheat for pasta, 73% of barley, 63% of pork and cured meats, 49% of goat and sheep meat while for milk and cheese, 84% of self-sufficiency is reached. A situation determined above all by the low wages paid to farmers who have been forced to reduce national corn production by almost 1/3 in the last 10 years during which one in five cornfields have also disappeared with the loss of almost half a million cultivated hectares. An important objective also to combat the threat of world food speculation with the advance of synthetic food multinationals starting from Frankenstein meat created in the laboratory presented by skilled marketing strategies as a solution to feed a growing world population, hiding, behind the lies about the sustainability of these productions, the colossal commercial and speculative interests that threaten the traditional Italian at the table and national food sovereignty. “This is why we have presented a five-point plan to all political forces to ensure the survival of agricultural businesses, invest to reduce food dependence from abroad and ensure businesses and citizens the ability to produce and consume food at the right price” says the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini in underlining the importance of “not losing 35 billion of European funds for Italian agriculture in the next five years but also the need to implement the measures envisaged by the NRP as soon as possible”. According to Coldiretti, in addition to the strategic choice of establishing the Ministry of Agri-food, it is necessary to affirm in Europe a clear no to synthetic food, the Nutriscore and the Mercosur agreement which risks opening the doors to products that use more than 200 pesticides not authorized by us. and to increase deforestation and pollution, bringing European agricultural businesses to their knees. While – according to Coldiretti – it is essential to say a strong yes to the origin on the label for all foods, to research on nbt in the open field, to sustainability with circular bioeconomy, biofuels, biogas and digestate. With the increase in shopping cart prices, the number of people forced to resort to soup kitchens and much more frequently to food parcels, which Coldiretti points out, also increases – they have helped, among others, more than 538 thousand children under 15, almost 300 thousand. elderly, 82 thousand homeless elderly, 32 thousand disabled, according to Coldiretti’s analysis of data from the Fund for European aid to the poor (Fead).