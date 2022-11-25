Listen to the audio version of the article

Under the pressure of inflation, which erodes the purchasing power of families, the demand for low-cost products, often imported, grows and food insecurity increases with them. The only response capable of offering guarantees is a decisive leap in quality in the reciprocity of health rules defined in international agreements. This is the warning launched by Coldiretti on the occasion of the final day of the XX International Forum of Agriculture and Food in Rome which relaunched the data of the European Commission’s Annual Report on the EU Rapid Alert System (Rasff) 2022.

389 alarm notifications

The study records the alarms for food risks due to chemical residues, mycotoxins, heavy metals, microbiological pollutants, dioxins or additives and dyes and highlighted how the food alarms registered in Italy in the last twelve months have led to 389 notifications, more than one per day, an increase over the previous year of 31%.

The most dangerous foods

«Based on this information, Coldiretti has also drawn up a black list of the most dangerous foods on the shelves. According to the data of the Rassf Report – they explain to Coldiretti – in the first places there is low cost chicken meat from Poland, citrus fruits and peppers from Turkey, Brazilian black pepper, sesame seeds from India but also oranges from Egypt.

With reference to origins, Turkey leads the ranking of notifications with a 13% share of the total, followed by India and Poland, each responsible for an 8% share of notifications. But concerns – continues Coldiretti – also come from China whose exported food products are those with the greatest presence of products made from unauthorized substances: from plastic to bamboo.

In this regard, the EU Commission has launched a specific monitoring initiative to identify unauthorized materials in contact with food and which can transfer unwanted substances to food”.