original title:

There are many categories, and young people regard them as “money-saving treasures”, but the market is mixed (quote)

Food scraps are very popular, and you still need to pay more attention to buying (theme)

Recently, food scraps have entered the vision of young people and become their “money-saving treasures”. Food scraps such as dried pork chops, chopped seaweed, chopped ham, tiger skin cake edges, steak chops and other food scraps have become hot-selling products on e-commerce platforms through the promotion of the same taste, quality and low price as regular food.

However, some experts reminded that some food scraps may be three-none products, posing potential safety hazards. Is food scraps and money-saving youth a two-way race? What should I pay attention to when buying food scraps? “Workers Daily” reporters conducted an investigation.

Market size will steadily increase

Food scraps generally refer to the fragmentary materials that are cut and cut out when making food. They are not used in formal products due to irregular shapes, but their processing technology and quality are consistent with those of formal products.

“It costs about 50 yuan to buy a pound of full-size pork jerky, while the leftovers are only about 15 yuan; a 40-gram pack of whole seaweed costs about 25 yuan, but it only costs about 3 yuan to buy chopped seaweed.” Recently, a graduate student in Beijing Huang Nan is obsessed with food leftovers, “I like to use chopped bacon, chopped cheese, and bread to make pizza. I can also use chopped seaweed and chopped salmon for bibimbap.”

When the reporter browsed the e-commerce platform, he found that the price of a certain brand of toast is about 25 yuan for 500 grams, and the price of 500 grams of bread is about 5.9 yuan.

“The beef in the barbecue shop needs to be of the same quality when it is served on the table, and some minced meat will inevitably be cut. I sometimes buy it, and there are also various pieces of sashimi cut from the Japanese food store. It’s just not good-looking, the same It’s delicious,” said Shutao, an official from Qingdao, Shandong Province.

According to the “White Paper on New Consumption Potential in the First Quarter of 2022”, in the first quarter, the sales of snacks and leftovers related products on Taobao and Tmall were 20.3 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1749.23%. It is expected that the market size of snack scraps will increase steadily in the future, and monthly sales are expected to exceed 10 million yuan.

The guise of some merchants’ promotions

However, under the guise of food scraps, some businesses take advantage of consumers’ impression that scraps are cheap, and “sneak attack” on consumers’ wallets.

The reporter found that on an e-commerce platform, the price of a pack of 500 grams of tiger skin cakes is about 22.2 yuan, while the price of buying a full-size cake is about 16 yuan, 500 grams; the formal price of fragrant rice cakes is about 9.5 yuan 500 grams, while the price of buying its cracked rice cakes is 10.8 yuan for 500 grams.

Some industry insiders pointed out that the seemingly cost-effective price difference sometimes makes consumers ignore informal packaging, non-standard quality and the production source that is difficult to distinguish between reality and reality. Very tempting words such as “super cheap” and “oversized bag” make people dazzled and “chop hands” to place an order. Many online stores sell bulk food and leftovers in simple packaging, and there is no clear and formal product description.

It is understood that at present, although there are food scraps produced and sold by regular food production enterprises on the market, there are few types. Some are food scraps that are packaged but do not have food qualification certificates; Large packaged food or snacks, etc. Among them, there are mixed fish and dragons, and it is difficult to guarantee the quality and safety.

The industry needs to be regulated

In the comment area of ​​a pork jerky leftover product on an e-commerce platform, some consumers said that the taste was okay, but they had diarrhea after eating; in the comment area of ​​a bread-side product, some consumers reported that the shelf life was too short, and when the goods were received It’s almost expired, and I can’t eat it all in a day or two, “leftovers have become waste.”

Food industry analyst Zhu Danpeng said that at present, there is no corresponding product standard or enterprise management system specification for food scraps in my country, and many food scraps are in a gray area. Formal food production enterprises rarely provide pre-packaged leftovers for sale. Some food leftovers are produced and sold by lower-level distributors or downstream manufacturers, and it is difficult to guarantee food safety and quality.

Some people in the industry suggest that you can buy offline, try not to shop online, otherwise it will become a “blind box”; try to buy from genuine stores; some genuine foods are marked with the name of the food, production date or production batch number on the outer packaging. , shelf life, etc., as the leftovers of bulk food; some food leftovers, such as dried meat, may be secondary processing of different batches of minced meat, it is difficult for consumers to trace the processing process, and purchases should be cautious. .

Some experts said that the acceptance of food scraps by the market has practical significance in alleviating the pressure of a person’s life. It is also a concrete practice to reduce food and beverage waste. To a certain extent, it spreads the social trend of “practice thrift and oppose waste”. For the online operation of food scraps, barbarity and disorder cannot be allowed. In terms of supervision, we must urge the sales of food in strict accordance with laws and regulations to clear the fuzzy areas; correspondingly strengthen the management of food production enterprises, and establish a food scrap online sales license system and product traceability system, and implement it well. Food packaging management regulations make the circulation of food scraps controllable.