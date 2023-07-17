Fooler Village, the venture builder to create business in universities

Fooler Village, from university to business

FoolFarm is a venture builder. Basically a Startup factory in the Deep-Tech sector, i.e. Ai, Blockchain, Cyber ​​and Metaverse. The mission of the founder, Andrea Cinellian old fox in the sector with a past in large groups such as Omnitel e Telecom Italia is to offer operational support to aspiring entrepreneurs, startups and companies by guiding them in the creation of the company. Obviously the premise is that the idea must be valid. If it is deemed as such, the process begins and capital is sought to get it started. “The Venture builder – says Cinelli – accompanies the start-up in the foundation process thanks to a team of experts. our task is to accompany companies on the market. At that point the mission is accomplished we can sell our stake or remain investors but our managerial contribution ends and the company is ready for the market”.

Departure from Lecce

FoolFarm has already collected approx 6 million euros and launched 8 start-ups with important partners such as Kpmg and Banca Ibl. The strategy is to achieve placement on the Stock Exchange by 2027 together with other projects. Indeed the new initiative of FoolFarm it is Fooler Village which aims to develop start-ups starting from the ideas that emerge in the university environment. It will be 70% owned by FoolFarm and will open 5 branches. The first one has already started in Lecce and is already working while they are in the negotiation phase Naples, Bolzano, Sassari and Catania.

“Making start-ups to create business is the only way to create value, employment and grow a country’s GDP – adds Cinelli – and we want to do it in universities far from those in cities like Milan and Rome. And therefore above all in the south where it is not possible to invest in a productive way. Abroad the 21% of those who graduate wants to start up in Italy only 6% but it is difficult. Good ideas are not enough, method and capital are needed”.

From the idea to the enterprise

In Lecce the idea is already concrete. “The rector – continues Cinelli – immediately said yes. We selected them the idea of three boys and we plan to turn it into a start-up by the end of the year. For this we are working to raise capital. We expect to reach 1 million by October to reach the 2.5 million which we have set for ourselves by 2024. This way we will be able to launch 40 start ip in 5 anni in the universities that will be interested in our project”.

The goal therefore is to start a network of many interconnected universities capable of give life to the largest Italian factory committed to transforming the ideas of students and researchers into innovative companies, following the model of US best practices. The innovative hub will promote territorial employment in strategic sectors such as AI, especially in areas most exposed to brain drain, helping to generate business opportunities. The project also encourages the participation of industrial and financial partnersto implement a virtuous and valuable model for shareholders.

“The plans of Foolers Village they are ambitious: they turn to industrial and financial partners to develop an initiative capable of generating value for shareholders and having a significant impact, especially in Southern Italy and in areas outside the classic innovation circuits – added Andrea Romiti project Manager . We are convinced that the methodology of Venture Building has great potential to transform key sectors and activities for our country. We do this through agreements with universities, places of scientific expertise and talent, enhancing local specificities to maximize efficiency and synergies with private and public actors in the area”.

