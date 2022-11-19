This double finding, together with the subsequent survey activities on the territory, has made it possible to identify a number of users which, according to what has been reconstructed, would be around 6 thousand units. At the moment, as verified by Only 24 Hours, those affected by the minutes would be 1,600. And, of these, about a thousand would have paid. About 20% of these cases would also belong to the most serious category. «It is important to raise awareness of all citizens, especially young people, on this issue – adds Berruti – and make them understand that financing this business means financing organized crime. We must protect the healthy economy and companies that respect the rules”.

Red alert numbers

The phenomenon has long since reached worrying contours. Associations such as the Fapav chaired by Federico Bagnoli Rossi or the Lega Serie A, holder of audiovisual rights that risk being fatally affected by the devaluation due to piracy, in addition to the various Dazn, Sky, Mediaset and others, frequently denounce it.

The reverse of the successful operations represents in its own way a litmus test of the situation that has reached red alert levels. The one from which the minutes of the Gdf that led to the sanctions of which derive The sun 24 hours manages to give an account, is the “Doctor Pezzotto” operation last May (which affected 500 “web resources” and 20 Telegram channels) coordinated by the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office and carried out by the Gdf.

Comments

Satisfaction with the news of the measures against “pirate users” is expressed by those who pay the price of the scourge of piracy on the skin of their accounts. «The end customers who, thanks to the operations carried out, are identified and fined for having committed acts of piracy are growing. If, on the one hand, these numbers demonstrate that piracy is massively widespread in Italy, on the other, they confirm how much the police forces are always active and committed to eradicating a problem that is causing extensive damage to the system”, he tells the Only 24 Hours Stefano Azzi, CEO of Dazn in Italy. “These first fines – says Andrea Duilio, CEO of Sky Italia – show that it is doubly dangerous to use pirated services, because not only do you hand over your personal data to criminal organizations, but you also commit an offense for which you are fined and prosecuted”.