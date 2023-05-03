Football app: millions for prematch – also by Verena Pausder

News , results, game reports from district league clubs to regional league teams, this is how prematch celebrates success. And is now convincing other investors.

Expands her sports portfolio with an investment in the Prematch community app: Verena Pausder Filiz Serinyel

You can make a lot of money with football. The Cologne startup Prematch knows that too. The company founded by Fiete Grünter, Lukas Röhle and Niklas Brackmann does not target the top leagues, but all active footballers in regional clubs.

Specifically, the founding trio wants to make Prematch the platform for football below the professional level. The app is intended to be both a social network where users can follow players and a platform where results and lots of other information about the amateur leagues can be found – such as checking your own market value and performance data, current news and game results . Anyone who knows Transfermarkt.de from the professional sector has an idea of ​​the direction things are headed in.

2.4 million from business angels and a family office

Because the ball is now rolling – up to 80,000 games are played in Germany on weekends, says co-founder Röhle in an interview with Gründerszene – and business is booming, the founders have taken on new money. The sum of 2.4 million euros comes mainly from the Schadeberg Family Office, but Verena Pausder also joined Prematch, among other things. The serial founder had distinguished herself by founding the women’s soccer club FC Viktoria Berlin. The connection is obvious, Röhle was able to establish contact with Pausder, among other things, because the club’s players use the app.

The Prematch founders Lukas Röhle, Niklas Brackmann and Fiete Grünter (from left to right) Prematch

After Gorillas co-founder Jörg Kattner, among others, had already joined the soccer startup in the previous round, Röhle, Grünter and Brackmann are very consciously backing money from business angels instead of capital from large VCs. “We’ve had very good experiences with it,” says Röhle, “because we want to build a community around the app. And that’s where the angels were able to provide us with valuable input.” The way in which business angels network with each other also served as a model for the founder’s networking component of his app. “VC would then be the next step,” says Röhle.

Brilliant start of the app

He was very satisfied with the launch of the app last summer. No wonder, because Prematch reached six-digit downloads in a few days and stormed the app charts. “Being accepted into a support program by Apple and then being number one in the App Store gave us a huge boost,” says Röhle. That was an important milestone for the current 18-strong team.

What Onefootball has become for the national soccer leagues and European competitions, Prematch should become for active soccer players: the dominant platform. Since the start at the beginning of 2022, Prematch has left its test area and made the app available throughout Germany. Now the basis for more growth is to be created. “The capital will be used to further develop the platform and expand into new target groups and markets,” says Röhle. The fact that he repeatedly draws parallels to sports unicorns such as the German Onefootball, which recently had layoffs, or Sorare from France shows the ambitions of the founding trio. In any case, there is potential for a really big success.

