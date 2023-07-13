Football, Arab fund PIF is targeting another European club

Newcastle United’s new Saudi owners are considering buying another major European soccer club, Bloomberg reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund recently changed its strategy from only considering adding smaller clubs to its portfolio to potentially buying another club from one of Europe’s big five leagues.

This strategic overhaul comes less than a week after European football’s governing body UEFA announced it would allow a large number of clubs with the same owner to compete in its elite competitions. The decision was made after the owners of these clubs pledged to ensure they were run independently of each other.

For years, UEFA has banned teams with the same owner from competing against each other in competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League, to preserve the integrity of its major tournaments. However, the ownership landscape in soccer has changed dramatically with the arrival of wealthy US and Middle Eastern investors, seeking greater exposure to the world‘s most popular sport.

Multi-club ownership is now commonplace in football, with its advocates pointing to the possibility of saving costs by sharing data and players between clubs and making more profitable commercial deals. Critics, however, argue that this model kills competition and siphons resources away from smaller teams.

