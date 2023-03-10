In 2024, the European Football Championship will take place in Germany for the first time since 1988. This time it’s not just about sport, but also about climate protection. picture alliance / Poolfoto-SVEN SIMON-Thomas Boeck | Thomas Boecker/DFB

Around three million spectators are expected to attend the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany. They cause high CO₂ emissions, especially when traveling from abroad, according to a study for the Federal Ministry for the Environment.

According to confidential government files, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and the Federal Ministry for the Environment (both led by the Greens) want to urge the German Football Association (DFB) and the European association UEFA to also pay millions in compensation for the greenhouse gases caused by fans. Among other things, they propose binding surcharges on ticket prices for a climate-friendly tournament.

The topic is charged: there is disagreement not only between the green ministries and the EM organizers with regard to the question of financing. The mandatory climate tax for the next German summer fairy tale is also heating up tempers within the federal government.