While the wait for the first winter World Cup rises, the second without Italy, they come to terms with the past season and it turns out that the European football market has returned to pre-Covid levels. In detail, revenues increased by 10%, reaching 27.6 billion euros, thanks to the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament and the deferred revenues of the 2019/20 season, the first to be hit by the lockdown imposed by the pandemic.

Thus emerges from the 31st edition of the Annual Review of Football Finance, the main independent analysis of the business and finances of European professional football that tells the 2020/2021 season affected by the restrictions of COVID-19, drawn up by Deloitte. Commercial revenues remained stable in 2020/21 as clubs were overall able to meet contractual obligations. Revenues from TV rights grew in the 2020/21 season as revenue from matches postponed in 2019/20 was recognized in the club’s financial year ending 2021 in England, Italy and Spain.

It is mainly Serie A that has postdated most of these revenues (relating to the 98 games played after June 2020), while Ligue 1 (canceled 2019/20 season) and Bundesliga (completed the 2019/20 season in June 2020) have not deferred any transmission revenue in the financial year 2020/21.

As emerged from the 31st edition of the report, the A league Italian is the only one of the main European leagues (Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1) to have recorded overall revenues higher than the pre-Covid 2018/19 season, reaching a record figure of 2.5 billion euros with a growth of + 23%.

The revenues of the big five EU

In detail the research by Deloitte specifies that in 2020/21 the five major European leagues generated aggregate revenues of 15.6 billion euros, up 3% compared to the previous season, but significantly lower than the revenues observed before COVID-19 (17.0 billion euro in 2018/19).

Furthermore, the prospects for the five major European leagues are brighter: this season the clubs will welcome fans back to the stadiums, the new cycle of UEFA television rights for the period 2021 / 22-2023 / 24 guarantees an increase in revenues for the participating clubs and the new television deals will bring an increase to clubs in some leagues. The aggregate revenues expected in the 2022/23 season of the five major leagues will touch the record share of 18.6 billion euros. The Premier League will have a certain revenue advantage over other leagues, while both Serie A and Ligue 1 are likely to produce even lower revenues than they were in 2018/19.

A significant increase in revenues is also expected for La Liga, largely attributable to the growth in commercial revenues of individual clubs, including the start of Barcelona’s extensive partnership with Spotify, which includes naming rights for the stadium and other facilities. , and the important new sponsorship of the jersey for Atletico Madrid with the cryptocurrency exchange platform Whalefin.

Finally, the revenues of Bundesliga club, in 2021/22, they are expected to remain stable at 2020/21 levels. The Bundesliga was the first of the big five leagues to go to market for new TV rights deals since the start of the pandemic, competing for the four-year rights cycle from 2021/22 to 2024/25 and eventually getting a value 5% lower than that of the previous cycle.