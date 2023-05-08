Football, the TV rights of the European cups to Sky for the three-year period 2024/27

Listen to the audio version of the article

Now it’s official. For the three-year period 2024/2027, Sky has acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast on all platforms 185 of the 203 UEFA Champions League matches per season and all 342 UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League matches per season.

“We are really excited to continue being UEFA’s partner and to offer our subscribers exclusively the big matches of these important European competitions until 2027,” comments Andrea Duilio, CEO of Sky Italia. «With the renewal of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, our Casa dello Sport will host many seasons of exclusive live events. A confirmation of our commitment to investing in high-quality content to bring Sky families a varied and quality offer, which combines Italian and international cinema, entertainment, TV series and big sport with the best possible viewing experience ».

With the introduction of the new UEFA format, a new UEFA Champions League is starting: from the 2024/2025 season it will be played 11 months out of 12, the games will be 47% more in total than in previous editions, with the number of teams participating to the final phase which goes from 32 to 36, all in a single group. Even more matches, more teams, more champions. In total there will therefore be 527 matches for each of the three seasons of the UEFA Champions League (185 matches, including the playoffs and therefore excluding the Wednesday matches which will once again be exclusive to Amazon), the UEFA Europa League (189 matches) and the UEFA Europa Conference League (153 matches), which Sky will also broadcast thanks to Diretta Gol, including the three finals, in addition to the UEFA Europe Super Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, whose new format is still being defined.

As regards the current three-year period 2021/2024, Sky recalls that it holds the rights to broadcast 121 of the 137 UEFA Champions League matches per season and all 282 UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League matches per season.