Football transfer market – Dispute between Fifa and players’ agents – News

Fifa issued new regulations at the beginning of the year, with which they want to subject players’ agents to Fifa law in the future. Among other things, their commissions are to be limited from October. The intermediaries have filed complaints. SRF business editor Denise Joder-Schmutz classifies the situation.

Why does Fifa want to cap commissions for players’ agents?

According to Fifa, there should be no false incentives for a player to be transferred between clubs as often as possible just so that his agent makes money. Today, clubs often pay a flat-rate commission to the players’ agent for the transfer of a player. According to Fifa, there is an incentive for players’ agents to transfer a player to the next club as quickly as possible in order to receive further flat-rate remuneration.

However, the Association of Swiss Players’ Agents contradicts this: Such lump-sum commissions are the exception and their commissions are already usually linked to the wages of the brokered players. There is therefore no incentive to place players as often as possible.

How does Fifa want to limit commissions?

The commissions are to be linked to the wages of the players in the future. According to Fifa, the transfer system should become more transparent. Previously, the amount of the commission was a matter of negotiation between the football club buying a player and the players’ agent. In concrete terms, in future they should only receive three percent of the wages of the footballer placed. For wages below $200,000, it’s five percent.

What do the players’ agents say about this?

It is said that the fact that Fifa wants to cap the commissions of all players’ agents is devastating and could endanger the existence of many agents. Today, an average player’s agent in Switzerland has gross income of around 150,000 francs per year, estimates Christoph Graf, President of Swiss players’ agents. However, they would have to use this to pay for all expenses, such as office rent or travel. In the future, their gross income would be reduced to a third, says Graf.

What is the basis of the complaint to the Competition Commission?

The players’ agents see the Fifa regulations as violating antitrust law because Fifa wants to dictate prices. It is said that Fifa as a monopolist is interfering in a functioning market. Players’ agents have filed lawsuits not only in Switzerland but also in other European countries. Partly with success: In Germany, a court has already suspended the new Fifa regulations as a precautionary measure – on the grounds that this is a cartel that could dictate prices due to its sheer size.

What does Fifa say about this accusation?

In her eyes, the new regulations do not regulate any market, only the transfer system in football. This is even their duty, says FIFA. So the perspectives of players’ agents and FIFA are fundamentally different.

How does it go from here?

The central question is whether Fifa violates competition law. Courts have to decide that. In the EU, the European Court of Justice, among others, is dealing with the case. In Switzerland, the Competition Commission wants to make a statement before autumn. First she will clarify whether she is responsible at all or whether a court has to deal with it.

