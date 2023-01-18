Fope closed the 2022 financial year with consolidated net revenues of 62.2 million euros. The figure, which records a growth of 21.9 million, equal to +54.2%, compared to the same period of 2021, is particularly significant if compared also with the consolidated net revenues of 2019 pre-pandemic, equal to 35.5 million, with respect to which growth stands at +77.8%.

Diego Nardin, CEO of Fope: “An excellent result that confirms the validity of the development strategies on the markets and the consolidation of the brand’s affirmation that we are pursuing. All the countries where we are present have recorded growth, both the international markets that are most solid for us, and the emerging ones and Italy, for which the result has been particularly significant and satisfying. We see positively the development of the business for 2023 with prudent but growing sales budgets, despite the international economic context and the permanence of critical factors present areas of uncertainty. The specificity of the Fope offer and the forecast indications on the potential trend of the business of the luxury segment in which we operate, I believe, support the positive estimates.”