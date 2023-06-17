For Assocostieri, energy logistics as a strategic asset

In the meeting of 20 June Assocostieri puts the spotlight on the energy issue

The annual meeting of Confcommercio will take place on Tuesday 20 June in the Sala Orlando of Confcommercio in Rome Assocostierithe reference association for companies operating in the energy logistics sector founded in 1983. The taxation of energy products, transition fuels and the development of energy communities in the port area will be the central themes that will animate the conference organized by Assocostieri on the occasion of the Assembly.

A particularly heartfelt event for the Association, which celebrates its 40th anniversary. The institutional greetings will be entrusted at 2.30 pm to the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratinwho will bring the point of view of his dicastery, and to the president of Confcommercio, Charles Sangalli. The works will begin with the report of the president of Assocostieri, Diamante Menale. The meeting will be closed at 17:30 by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso. The conference organized by Assocostieri – entitled “Energy logistics, strategic asset of the Mediterranean” – it will be an opportunity to meet and constructively discuss issues of energy transition, as he explains the New Agency.

From fuels to the development of energy logistics

The three round tables will address the issue of transition fuels and the development of energy logistics in the naval and land sectors, the evolution of the energy sector on the basis of the Fuel Decree, environmentally oriented taxes and extra profits, energy communities in the port area to respond to sustainability and security of supply needs.

“The energy transition – commented the general manager of Assocostieri, Dario Soria – it is an opportunity, but to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 it is necessary to create a competitive infrastructure system. The ever-increasing use of renewable and alternative fuels implies a new set-up of logistics infrastructures, which requires operators to make a great effort to adapt. Sustainability certainly remains central, but it is important to take due account of energy security. For the progressive decarbonisation of the sector, it is necessary to intervene with streamlined and simplified investments and authorization processes as well as to intervene on the taxation of energy products by introducing a facilitated taxation on biofuels and alternative fuels as well as providing for reward mechanisms”.

Focus on energy communities

To contribute to the country’s sustainable development, Assocostieri dedicated a moment of study to the theme of energy communities in the port sector, reserved for members of Ifec, theItalian Forum of Energy Communities of which Assocostieri is technical partner. The event will be an opportunity to explore the main points of attention on the prospects of energy communities in port areas as a driving force for the Transition.

The initiative is carried out with the patronage of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, the Ministry of the Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, of the Port System Authority of the Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, of the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, of the Port System Authority of the Southern Adriatic Sea, of the Port System Authority of the Strait and with the support of Adriatic LNG , ButanGas, Edison, EnerGas, Jenergy, Italcost, Ludoil, Olt Offshore Lng Toscana and Snam. The workshop was organized with the participation of Alpha Trading, Beyfin, Caviro Extra, Getoil and in collaboration with Ifec, Wec, ConferenceGnl and Bfwe.