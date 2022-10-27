Listen to the audio version of the article

Change at the top for Barilla. After more than 10 years at the helm of the Group, starting from April 2023 Claudio Colzani will leave the position of CEO “to pursue other professional developments” as the company explains in a note. And so, after «a scrupulous selection process» the position will be taken on by Gianluca Di Tondo, former Group Chief Marketing Officer of the Group.

“Claudio has achieved a strong development of international markets, investing, at the same time, in a path of sustainability and creating an increasingly inclusive culture, capable of enhancing diversity”, says the president Guido Barilla. In recent years, he continues, “purchasing behavior, working models and distribution channels have changed. We want to be at the center of this change, to open our window on the world to always respond better to people’s needs. Gianluca Di Tondo, with his vision and experience, will be able to accompany our company in the transformation process necessary to be even more competitive in the international scenario ».

Di Tondo has a long experience of over 25 years in the world of Food Beverage, covering roles in both the commercial and marketing fields. Among other roles he has taken on global responsibility for the Heineken brand, with full responsibility for the Profit and Loss, long-term vision and strategy of a brand present in 192 markets. From March 2020 he joins Barilla as Group Chief Marketing Officer, where he was responsible, among other things, for the definition of a new pasta category strategy that led to the birth of the Barilla Al Bronzo line, the launch of the new Barilla and Mulino Bianco and the creation of the Barilla Acceleration Team, a center of excellence for digital skills and Advanced Analytics in London.

The CEO, who will take office in April 2023, also played a key role in the acquisition of Pasta Evangelist, of which he became Chairman of the Board. “I see three main priorities – he announces – at the top of my agenda: to make our brands even stronger in Italy and even better spokespersons in the world of the Italian way of understanding the joy of food to continue to cultivate our values ​​and our diversity, to to increase more and more the sense of belonging of our people and to attract new talents; be recognized by consumers around the world as their trusted food company ».