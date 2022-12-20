Listen to the audio version of the article

Inail data and those of the latest report Responsibile care, the voluntary program in favor of sustainability, state that the chemical and pharmaceutical industries record an incidence of accidents per hour worked which is 41% lower than the manufacturing average. A figure that adds to the contribution on the environmental front: compared to 1990, greenhouse gases have been reduced by 64% and energy efficiency has improved by 44%, results that are already in line with the European Union’s objectives for 2030. It improves also waste management: recycling is the first method of treatment and is equivalent to almost 30% of the total. Successes resulting from investment in sustainable development (over 2% of turnover) and the contribution of the industrial relations system shared by the sector’s social partners. In the two sectors it is also very easy to come across second-level bargaining in initiatives to increase the well-being of workers and welfare tools, as evidenced by the awards that Federchimica and Farmindustria wanted to give together with the trade unions on national health and safety day. With a novelty compared to the past which is represented by the establishment of an award aimed at schools to underline the importance of creating a culture of safety starting from the youngest.

Health and safety priorities of the employment contract

On health and safety day, Federchimica and Farmindustria recall that the dissemination of a culture of safety is an integral part of the social responsibility choices adopted some time ago. And also reaffirmed in the latest renewal of the national collective labor agreement of 13 June 2022. The agreement reached with the unions contains guidelines on the impacts of the digital transformation on labour, industrial relations and Safety, Health and the Environment. As Federchimica and Farmindustria explain in a joint note, these are «opportunities and challenges deriving from the digital transition, to be seized by facilitating awareness of the changes taking place, familiarity with the use of digital tools, through information and training, with the aim of maintain and improve the levels of safety even in remote work, through actions and initiatives useful for developing self-assessment skills and spreading a culture of safety, even outside the company spaces”.

Commitment to schools

To spread the culture of safety, the two sectors started with young people and schools, who were involved with the creation of an award called “Culture of Safety”. The recognition was awarded to a mixed group, made up of employees of ICE SpA and a student of the Marconi State Institute of Higher Education in Tortona.

Corporate experiences

Among the “Best corporate experiences”, for shared social responsibility projects, on the issues of protecting safety and health in the workplace, respect for the environment and contractual welfare, companies and trade unions have assigned four awards that identify stories of particularly virtuous companies for the participatory organizational model and for organizational flexibility.

The participatory model of 3M Italia

3M Italia, for example, has been recognized for its commitment also through the enhancement of the participatory method, with a view to continuous improvement. Thus the activities of the Joint Committee made up of employers and trade unions, envisaged by the anti-Covid Protocol, have been extended to all issues relating to safety. Through the “Safety Committee” constant and direct contacts are maintained between the Employer, EHS, HR functions, and worker representatives: here all participants have the opportunity to propose ideas to identify the best solutions in a spirit of total participation and sharing.