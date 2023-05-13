For Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati the great electric game is open

Listen to the audio version of the article

Over 100 million followers on Instagram. Hero? No footballers or movie stars, but the sum of followers of the automotive companies present in the Motor Valley. Recognized as the land of motors par excellence worldwide, in an area that extends for just over 150 kilometers and which sees the main protagonists in the provinces of Bologna and Modena, the Motor Valley is experiencing one of the most important transitions in its history combining past, present and future. Which? Electrification, ready to become the protagonist in companies such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati and Ducati. Without ever forgetting the cornerstones that have created the legend of these brands, where the pursuit of performance is combined with fundamental concepts such as passion and innovation.

If for a generalist car manufacturer the transition to electric requires billion-dollar investments, but does not risk undermining its image on a global level, for the Emilian companies the challenge is more difficult. Because if success has always been based on the performance of internal combustion engines and the sound produced, the transition to electrification is anything but simple. However, observing what has been done in Maranello, Sant’Agata Bolognese and Modena, respectively headquarters of Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati, we have confirmation of how the green transition is perfectly compatible with the production of supercars.

Starting from Ferrari, where there are still no certain dates s the first full electric model will be unveiled in 2025, electrification has become an integral part of models such as the 296 GTB managing to combine greater environmental sustainability, driving also in full electric and at the same time same ensuring on the road performance never seen in the past starting from the over one thousand horsepower unloaded on the ground, for example, from the SF-90. All without ever overshadowing the driving pleasure and emotions guaranteed by a Prancing Horse car. However, the company founded by Enzo Ferrari continues to be a real excellence also in the production of fully thermal cars, as recently demonstrated by the Purosangue. Driven by the powerful 6.5-litre V12-cylinder engine with 725 horsepower, the first four-door Ferrari with high wheels is capable of reaching a top speed of 312 km/h and at the same time offering a comfortable passenger compartment for four people .

Turning to Lamborghini, 2023 will be remembered for the debut of the first plug-in hybrid hypercar produced and for the company’s 60th anniversary celebrations. In fact, it was May 7, 1963 when Ferruccio Lamborghini started building cars from tractors, with the aim of becoming the real alternative to the cars produced by Enzo Ferrari. In over half a century of history, the manufacturer from Sant’Agata Bolognese has been able to create legendary models such as the Miura and the Countach, up to the present day with a range never seen in the past and with excellent commercial results driven by the success of the “super-suv” Urus. Waiting to discover the first electric Lamborghini, ready to arrive in 2028, the brand with Emilian DNA (owned by the Audi Group since 1998) has unveiled the Revuelto powered by the iconic V12 engine combined with electric propulsion. Capable of unloading 1,015 horsepower, the first Phev del Toro paves the way for an electrified offer that will see the arrival of the hybrid Urus in 2024.

Electrification is precisely one of the strengths of the Maserati range, at the center of a real revolution that will lead it to be a completely electric brand in 2030 starting with the Granturismo Folgore on the market by the summer. The Trident’s Bev range will see the arrival of the electric versions of the Grecale and MC20, while the new zero-emission Quattroporte will have to wait approximately 2025. All without renouncing the emotions guaranteed by internal combustion engines, as confirmed by the excellent performance of the engine Neptune mounted on MC20.